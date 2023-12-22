YABER projectors have massive discounts in this last-minute Christmas sale

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Are you looking for a great last-minute gift that will still arrive in time for Christmas? Look no further because two phenomenal YABER projector deals are available right now that are perfect for anyone on your list.

Things like headphones and eBook readers are always popular gifts, and that’s fine. But getting something a bit more unique is also a nice idea. Who wouldn’t love getting a new projector for Christmas? Right now, there are two different YABER models on sale, and they both make fantastic holiday gifts. Prices start at just $159.69 for the YABER Pro V9 projector (coupon code 7OPQ4HVU), and the upgraded YABER K2s projector is $350 off at $349.98 (coupon code YABERK2SR)!

High-end performance at a mid-range price

Starting with my favorite model between the two, the YABER K2s projector is one of the most impressive projectors I tested in 2023.

This model is extremely popular, and for good reason. It has a great design and excellent picture quality, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The lamp is rated at 800 ANSI lumens, so the picture is much brighter than you would expect. Plus, it has built-in JBL speakers and support for Dolby Audio. That means you get excellent sound without having to bother with external speakers.

Speaking of external devices, here’s another one you won’t need: a streaming stick. The YABER K2s has Android TV built right in, so it supports Netflix, Max, Disney+, and more than 7,000 other apps.

Of course, it’s also simple to stream from other devices, like a smartphone. Thanks to NFC support, you can just tap your phone to the projector to start screencasting.

Two of my favorite features are auto-focus and keystone correction.

Auto-focus support means you can place the projector anywhere without having to adjust the focus. I’ve tested plenty of projectors without auto-focus, and I can assure you that this feature is a big deal. Then, keystone correction ensures that your picture is perfectly flat and rectangular, even if your projector isn’t aimed perfectly at the wall. Trust me, it really cuts down on the amount of time it takes to set up your projector.

Other key features include 1080p resolution, 4K input support, Alexa compatibility, lightning-fast Wi-Fi 6, bidirectional Bluetooth support, and a quiet mode that’s perfect for late-night viewing.

The YABER K2s projector retails for $600, and it’s worth every penny at that price. But if you clip the on-site coupon and use the promo code YABERK2SR at checkout, you’ll only pay $349.98 for this awesome projector!

The best affordable projector deal you can get

There’s no question that I’m a huge fan of the YABER K2s. But if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, YABER has you covered.

The YABER Pro V9 projector has several of the best features of its higher-end counterpart. Auto-focus and keystone correction are both supported by this model. Plus, you’ll still get the same great 1080p native resolution and support for 4K input, as well as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and more. This model even still has built-in high-quality 12W speakers with support for 360-degree sound.

Really, the most significant difference is that the YABER Pro V9 is rated at 500 ANSI lumens rather than 800 ANSI lumens, like the K2s. It still offers a crystal clear picture with excellent brightness, but you’ll want to ensure you use it in a dimly lit room.

Another big difference with the YABER Pro V9 is that it doesn’t have Android TV. Of course, you can still connect anything you want either wirelessly or via HDMI. That includes your smartphone, a streaming stick, a video game console, your laptop, and practically anything else.

Incredibly, this excellent 1080p projector retails for just $290. Right now, however, you can get the YABER Pro V9 on sale for just $159.69 when you use the coupon code 7OPQ4HVU at checkout.

It’s important to note that these are both last-minute Christmas deals, so they won’t be around for very long.