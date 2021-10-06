Work out the kinks with 43% off LifePro massage guns and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Stiff joints and achy muscles are almost expected after a long workout. If you were doing cardio or a CrossFit routine, you know how tired you can be. The feeling of a good workout is made better by a solid recovery. Drinking a recovery drink or enjoying a post-ride smoothie if you’re into cycling can help the process of getting back to your performance highs. Amazon has some great deals that can help you recover. You can save 25% off your first order of XTEND post-workout muscle recovery drink if you subscribe and save. But if you are more interested in treating your muscles on a massaging level, there is a one-day sale on LifePro fitness equipment that you have to check out.

The LifePro fitness equipment can help you work out and then recover afterward. There are plenty of options in this sales event that can treat you on multiple levels. From massage guns to exercise machines to an under desk bike pedaler, you’ll have your pick. You can save up to 43% off select LifePro fitness equipment. But the price discounts only last through the end of today.

LifePro fitness equipment during your workout

There are multiple machine options you can choose from. The LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine provides a whole body workout. It builds muscle and improves your flexibility. It creates a full-body vibration to stimulate musculature. There is a user-friendly display and it comes with a personal training manual to get you started. This is typically $270. But today, it’s just $159.99!

If you want an upgraded model, check out the LifePro Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate Exercise Machine. This is the most comprehensive vibrating platform out there. It improves bone density, weight loss, muscle toning, injury recovery, and more. You’ll get comprehensive videos from a library to fulfill your workouts. There are seven training modes and three motors. You can save $240 by picking this up for only $359.99. For a slightly lesser model, choose the Rumblex Plus 4D Vibration Plate Exercise Machine. This is designed for joint relief and is also down $240 to just $319.99.

Massage your muscles

For those looking for pointed relief for their muscles, LifePro fitness equipment includes a ton of massage guns. The Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun drives deep into your tissue. This is simple to use and has an easy-start guide to follow along. The rechargeable battery will last between three and six hours. There are five levels of intensity and eight massage heads. This is down 20% today, on sale for only $95.99.

Also, you can check out the Sonic LX Quiet Pro Percussion Massage Gun if you want more attachments. This features nine intensity levels and 10 massage heads. It’ll help you reach peak performance and is down to just $143.99. For the most affordable option, the Sonic E Portable Quiet 20 Speed Muscle Massage Gun is it. This has 20 different speed settings and has 33 pounds of stall force. It’s only $59.99.

More to fill out your workout room

These are only some of the choices in the sale. Take a look at all this has to offer. But remember to hurry up, as it only lasts through today.

