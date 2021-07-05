Who would pass up a stunning Roku smart TV with 44,000 5-star reviews for just $358?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2021 is now behind us. If you follow BGR Deals, you undoubtedly found some spectacular deals on all sorts of smart TVs. Unfortunately, those killer deals on big-screen TVs are all over. With that in mind, it might seem silly to buy a new television right now from Amazon.

That’s certainly sound logic, but there’s something you might not realize. It’s true that Prime Day is over and it’s also true that Amazon’s Prime Day TV deals are done. But this is Amazon we’re talking about, folks. It goes without saying that there are new TV deals on the site right now. And what’s more, some of them are even more impressive than the most popular TV deals from Prime Day!

Also, we’re not talking about just any smart TVs here. Amazon is offering discounts today on Roku TVs with Roku’s beloved UI built right in. That means you get the best available streaming media platform right on your television. You won’t need to buy a separate set-top box or dongle!

The hottest deal you’ll find at Amazon right now is on the TCL 43-Inch TV & Alto 3 Soundbar bundle, which is on sale for just $357.98. You might think that’s a typo, but we can assure you that it’s not. This is a fantastic 43-inch smart TV. On top of that, you get a top-rated $60 soundbar that our readers love.

All that for just $358. That’s a crazy deal!

More great deals

We could spend hours telling you how impressive this sleek TCL Roku TV is, but there’s one number that likely does a better job than we ever could: 44,000. Are you wondering what the significance of that number is? We’re glad you asked. This awesome Roku TV has a whopping 44,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. If that doesn’t paint a perfect picture of what kind of value you’re getting out of this deal, nothing will.

1080p resolution isn’t enough for you, which means you’ll want to step things up to 4K. Don’t worry, though, because we’ve got you covered. Definitely check out the Hisense 43-Inch Roku 4K Smart TV, which is currently on sale for just $329.99.

The only problem with these deals is that they’re definitely both sell-out risks. That’s especially true now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag, so hurry up and grab one while you still can. Or, if you prefer Amazon’s Fire TV interface as opposed to Roku, there’s another fantastic bargain available. You can snag an Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K Fire TV for just $349.99. That’s a $30 discount on a best-selling model with 4,600 5-star ratings at Amazon!

Whether you prefer the Roku streaming media platform or Amazon’s Fire TV software and interface, you have a fantastic option for either one. You can also check out links to each model below.

TCL 43-Inch TV & Alto 3 Soundbar bundle

TCL 43" TV & Alto 3 Sound Bar List Price: $409.98 Price: $359.97 You Save: $50.01 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hisense 43-Inch Roku 4K Smart TV

Hisense 43-Inch Class R6090G Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (43R6090G, 2020 Mode… Price: $329.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K Fire TV

INSIGNIA NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $379.99 Price: $349.99 You Save: $30.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

