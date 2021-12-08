Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Someone should tell Amazon that it’s now December and Christmas 2021 is almost here. Actually, wait… definitely DON’T tell Amazon. The nation’s top online retailer seems to think that Black Friday 2021 is back, so let’s all take advantage while we can!

So many of the hottest deals from Black Friday this year have inexplicably returned. Rather than look a gift horse in the mouth, everyone should be taking advantage of these incredible deals. From AirPods Pro and Apple Watch to Philips Hue smart LED bulbs, DNA test kits, Roomba robot vacuums, and more, just about everything you can think of is on sale right now.

In this roundup, we’re going to show you more than 100 different discounts, between individual deals and Amazon sales on batches of products. Just remember that these awesome deals could disappear at any moment.

Wrap up your holiday shopping now and save a ton of money in the process!

Amazon’s hottest Black Friday 2021 deals are back

Image source: Zoa-Arts/Adobe

For Wednesday’s top deals roundup, we found the best Black Friday 2021 deals that have reappeared on Amazon. But we’re going to start with one new deal that’s almost too good to believe.

Amazon is giving away free money!

All you need to do to get in on the action is spend $100 or more on an Apple Gift Card. The only requirement is that it has to be the Apple Gift Card from this Amazon listing — special holiday cards aren’t included. Then, use the coupon code DECAPPLE at checkout. If you want, you can even send the gift card to yourself. When you do, you’ll get a free $10 Amazon credit!

Beyond that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging are on sale again for just $189.99 instead of $249. On top of that, AirPods 3 are back on sale for just $149.99 and AirPods 2 are only $99.99! This deal also ended late in the day on Cyber Monday, so we can’t believe it’s back.

There’s also a super-popular robot vacuum that’s on sale right now for even less than it was on Black Friday! Hurry up and you can score the awesome Neabot N2 self-emptying robot vacuum for just $299.99. That’s an absolute steal for a powerful robot vacuum with auto-empty.

Those deals are so great… and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all the best deals of the day down below.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today’s best deals down below.

Apple Gift Card Promotion: Buy a $100 Gift Card with Promo Code DECAPPLE, Get a $10 Credit! Price: Buy $100, Get $10 FREE Buy Now Coupon Code: DECAPPLE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Neabot N2 Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying, Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Lidar Navigation,… List Price: $399.99 Price: $299.99 You Save: $100.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price: $169.98 Price: $149.99 You Save: $19.99 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price: $159.00 Price: $99.99 You Save: $59.01 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price: $52.96 Price: $49.96 You Save: $3.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price: $99.99 Price: $99.00 You Save: $0.99 (1%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regular List Price: $399.00 Price: $379.99 You Save: $19.01 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band List Price: $279.00 Price: Was $279, Now $269 You Save: $39.01 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price: $29.98 Price: $19.98 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motion… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel… List Price: $274.00 Price: $179.00 You Save: $95.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… List Price: $849.99 Price: $649.00 You Save: $200.99 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Introducing Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV con… List Price: $54.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $20.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price: $39.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $15.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test, Ethnicity Estimate, AncestryDNA Test Kit List Price: $99.00 Price: $59.00 You Save: $40.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price: $199.00 Price: $119.99 You Save: $79.01 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including full Health + Ancestry… List Price: $229.00 Price: $139.00 You Save: $90.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price: Spend $50, Get $10 Buy Now Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.