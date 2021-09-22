Vitamix is hosting a massive sale that’s almost too good to be true

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

Vitamix is one of the best brands on the market for kitchen appliances. They are tried and tested while providing some of the top blenders and attachments you’ll find. Everybody needs a good blender in their home. There’s so much you can do when you have one that actually works. Plenty on the market just grind a bit but can’t handle the foods that you want them to. There’s nothing more annoying than trying to make a smoothie and your blades keep getting stuck. You’re going to want one that stands up to the tougher challenges. This new Vitamix sale is just what you’ve been waiting for.

This is Vitamix Days, a Vitamix sale that will last for 48 hours beginning at noon Eastern on Wednesday. It is going on right now and you’ll have some of the best prices of the season. This will give you deals on select machines and counters. The savings are just for you, so you better act fast. Some of these deals won’t make it 48 hours without selling out, meaning it’s time to hustle.

Save big in the Vitamix sale on blenders

People mostly think of blenders when they think of Vitamix as a brand. That’s why you have to be overjoyed that some of their top models are on sale right now during this Vitamix Days event. You can get the 7500 in red, white or black. This has 10 variable speeds along with a Pulse feature. This will make purées and soups without much hassle. Normally it is $529.95. But you can get it for just $299.95 right now!

For a product only available in the US, the A3500 comes in Black stainless. You can pick five different programs: Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts, and Self-Cleaning. It is a wireless blender that has a motor base that will sense the program you selected and automatically adjust the settings and blending times to match up. This is a smart blender that usually is $649.95. You can get it for just $499.95 today.

Other blenders and accessories are on sale

If you don’t want to spend that much on a blender, then the sale of the Reconditioned Professional Series 750 in Black is your best bet. This will pulverize seeds and features a vented lid and lid plug. It has five program settings and can create frozen desserts. It comes with a 64-ounce container. Save $200 and pick this up for $299.95

To do more blending by hand, the Vitamix Immersion Blender can do more blending in a pot. Great for making soups, this will create the ideal textures from whole foods. Get $30 off it when you buy it for just $119.95. You can also turn your motor into a food processor with the Vitamix Food Processor Attachment. This is a large-capacity food processor and comes with a bunch of accessories to get the most out of your machine. It’s down to just $159.95.

Remember to hurry up as this sale won’t last more than 48 hours!

