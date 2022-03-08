Tuesday’s deals: $34 Aquasonic toothbrush, $20 Fire Stick, $98 Sony headphones, Apple deals, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Apple fans have a big Apple event to look forward to on Tuesday. Of course, most of the new products unveiled today will be on the pricier side. Who needs all that when there are so many amazing deals out there this week?!
In addition to all the Amazon device deals like the Fire TV Stick for $19.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99, there are countless deals from best-sellers by other brands. Amazon is running a fantastic one-day sale on Acquasonic electric rechargeable toothbrushes with prices starting under $34. You’ll also find class-leading Sony noise cancelling headphones from just $98. Plus, there are so many amazing Apple deals!
In this big roundup, we’re going to show you all the best deals we found on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging
Tuesday’s best deals
First up, Apple’s super-popular AirPods Pro noise cancelling earbuds down to just $189.99! This deal initially ended last month, but it’s back for a limited time at Amazon!
Beyond that, there’s a one-day sale on best-selling Acquasonic electric rechargeable toothbrushes. We’re talking tens of thousands of 5-star reviews for less than $34.
Also, Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones are down to the lowest prices of the year if you hurry. Sony WH1000XM4 headphones normally cost $350, but they’re down to $278 right now. Or, pick up Sony WHCH710N noise cancelling headphones for just $98.
Head over to Amazon’s daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- This 🇺🇦 Ukraine Flag 🇺🇦 is the #1 best-seller on Amazon right now. Pick one up while it’s only $9.95
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- #1 best-selling black KN95 face masks are on sale for just $0.42 each, which is the lowest price we’ve seen
- Also, KN95 masks made in the USA are somehow on sale with a huge discount
- Acquasonic electric rechargeable toothbrushes start at $33.96, today only
- Get the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for just $29.99 or score a Fire TV Stick Lite for $19.99
- Also, the Fire TV Cube is down to $69.99 instead of $120 — that’s an amazing price!
- Find more Fire TV deals on this special Amazon page
- You’ll also find the Roku Stream Stick 4K on sale for $38
- The Apple Watch SE is back down to just $249, but it’s almost sold out
- Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones have deep discounts at Amazon
- Sony WHCH710N noise cancelling headphones are down to $98
- Class-leading Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are $378 instead of $350
- The Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa and Google is on sale for $179 instead of $300
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 118,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale for just $20 each!
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 88,000 5-star reviews are half off at $19.99!
- Get Amazon’s best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 127,000 5-star ratings for just $25.99 today
- Score #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs on sale at the lowest price of 2022 — just $6.25 each
- Or, get super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google for $5.22 apiece
- Save $49 on the best-selling Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 3-pack
- The top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60
- Score a $550 Shark EZ self-emptying robot vacuum for just $399.99
- The incredible new Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL 8 Qt. Multi-Cooker is $50 off at $299.99
- Or, spend half as much on the Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 Qt. Multi-Cooker — now just $149.99 for a limited time!
- Bonus deal: Get the Ninja NC301 Ice Cream Maker for only $179.99
- There’s a rare discount that gets you a Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush with 40,000+ 5-star reviews for just $44.97
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $189.99 instead of $249 🚨
- On top of that, AirPods 2 are down to just $109.99, AirPods 3 are $169 and AirPods Max have a massive $70 discount if you hurry
- Apple’s super-popular iPad Air has a huge $60 discount right now
- Apple Watch Series 7 is back on sale at Black Friday’s discounted price
- Also, the Apple Watch SE is $30 off in every colorway — prices start at $249
- Finally, the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 is down to just $199, but it’s almost sold out
🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥
- The Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for just $29.99 right now, or get a Fire TV Stick Lite for $19.99
- Amazon’s awesome Fire TV Cube is down to $69.99 instead of $120 — that’s the lowest price of 2022
- Also, don’t miss the Fire TV Blaster for just $19.99 so you can control your TV with Alexa
- You’ll find more Fire TV deals on this special Amazon page
- Add hands-free Alexa to any car with an Echo Auto refurb for just $19.99 instead of $50!
- Save $25 when you buy a Blink Outdoor Camera & Blink Mini bundle
- There are so many more Amazon device deals… see them all right here 👈
🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑
- Super-popular HC Collection bed sheets are also on sale with a massive discount
- Plus, get an HC Collection 1500 thread count duvet cover 3-piece set for just $19.99!
- The #1 best-selling Quility weighted blanket is down to $67.99 today
- Get the #1 best-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $24.95
- There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling car trunk organizer is somehow 30% off
- $23.99 gets you the best-selling handheld car vacuum on Amazon’s entire website
- The top-selling waterproof back seat cover for dogs is also down to the best price we’ve seen in months
- Premium stainless steel mixing bowls with a coveted “Amazon’s Choice” designation are just $23 — the set includes five bowls in assorted sizes with airtight lids
- Score an insanely comfy Genteele memory foam bath mat with 37,000 5-star reviews with a nice discount in so many colors
😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷
- 🚨 On/Go COVID home tests and BD Veritor at-home COVID-19 digital test kits are back in stock in stock, but they always sell out quickly
- Best-selling iHealth COVID rapid tests are in stock at Amazon for just $8.99 each in 2-packs!
- You might also want to get a bunch of best-selling black KN95 face masks or KN95 masks made in the USA
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- The #1 best-selling Levoit air purifier on Amazon has 44,000 5-star reviews — today, it has a rare 10% discount!
- The insanely popular Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a rare discount that will definitely disappear soon
- Get the #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare One electric rechargeable toothbrush for just $39.45 or snag the battery-powered version for only $24.95!
- Or, pick up Amazon’s top-rated AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 42,000+ 5-star reviews is on sale for $36.95
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad has a deep discount today (prices start at $39.90)
- The incredible Lenovo Flex 5 touchscreen laptop is down to an all-time low of $599.99 instead of $850!
- The #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s entire site is down to just $119.99 right now
- Score an Ultrean 4.2-quart air fryer with 22,000 5-star reviews for just $51.99 instead of $90
- Or, upgrade to the white-hot Ultrean 6-quart air fryer XL for just $66.49, down from $110
- Hurry and you can get Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds with a staggering 118,000 5-star Amazon reviews for $24.69 instead of $60
- Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it’s on sale for just $189.99
- You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $259.99
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head for just $16.99
- Willing to spend a little more? Get this incredible dual rainfall shower head and handheld washer for just $49.49! 🚿🙌
🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉
- Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok!
- NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46
- The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99
- Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night
Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$7.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and… List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.97 You Save:$12.02 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$26.97 Price:$20.87 You Save:$6.10 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$109.99 You Save:$49.01 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$69.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$10.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$114.00 You Save:$15.99 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$10.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 ($20.00 / Count) You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Shower Head, 8 Inch High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head/Handheld Shower Combo with 11 Inch Exten… List Price:$65.99 Price:$49.49 You Save:$16.50 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… List Price:$24.88 Price:$24.00 You Save:$3.01 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24DF310NA21, 2020 Model) List Price:$169.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$70.00 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$26.95 You Save:$8.04 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… Price:$37.99 ($37.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer - Collapsible, Multi-Compartment Automotive SUV Car Organizer fo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$11.10 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs - Standard Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat Use - Waterproof &… List Price:$45.96 Price:$36.96 You Save:$9.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$33.91 You Save:$26.08 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 Price:$39.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.