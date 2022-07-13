Prime Day cheap TV deals: Big screens, small prices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are several big-ticket purchases people tend to save for Prime Day each year. From kitchen appliances to furniture and more, you can save so much on pricey products. Of course, smart TVs are often at the top of people’s lists on Prime Day each year, especially cheap ones. And in 2022, Amazon Prime Day cheap TV deals are better than we’ve ever seen before.

Prices start at just $89.99 this year in the big Prime Day Fire TV sale. That’s how much you’ll pay for a smart TV that’s perfect for any kitchen or guest room.

On top of that, Amazon now makes and sells its own TVs and they have crazy discounts you won’t believe. You’ll save up to $150 on Amazon’s already-affordable Omni Series and 4-Series televisions.

These are definitely going to be the deepest Fire TV discounts of the season!

Prime Day cheap TV deals 2022

Image source: Amazon

Prime Day Fire TV deals in 2022 start at just $89.99, which is unfathomably cheap. For that tiny sum, you can pick up an Insignia 24-inch Smart HDTV.

Mind you, this is the #1 best-selling television on Amazon’s entire site. This model is ideal for kitchens, guest bedrooms, or any other small spaces. If you want something bigger instead, there are some seriously impressive deals right now.

There are dozens of cheap TV deals on Fire TVs that are available for Prime Day 2022. You can see them all on this page, but you’ll need to scroll for an hour to find them all.

If you’re looking for a 43″, 50″, or 55″ TV, we’ll save you the suspense. Amazon’s Omni Series and 4-Series TV deals definitely offer the best value you’ll find right now.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

In addition to partnering with big brands like Toshiba and Insignia, Amazon now offers two of its own smart TV lines. One is the Omni Series and the other is the 4-Series.

And it goes without saying that there are fantastic Prime Day cheap TV deals on both lineups.

If you’re wondering about the differences between the two TV series, there are several important ones. Omni Series TVs include hands-free Alexa support thanks to built-in microphones (don’t worry, there are privacy features too). You also get Dolby Vision support and support for two-way video calls on the Omni Series models.

None of that is available on the 4-Series TVs that Amazon offers. You still get great picture quality, but these TVs are all about value.

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa List Price:$559.99 Price:$319.99 You Save:$240.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Prime Day deals on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series start at $239.99 for the 43-inch Omni Series model. The 50-inch version is $279.99 and the best deal is on the Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K TV.

It normally sells for $560 but right now it’s down to $319.99!

I’ve tested the Omni Series myself and I was impressed. Amazon’s 4K picture quality is great and having hands-free Alexa built right in is so convenient.

If you want a high-quality TV at a surprisingly low price, it doesn’t get much better than this. Especially when Amazon’s Prime Day Fire TV deals slash them to all-time low prices.

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa List Price:$509.99 Price:$279.99 You Save:$230.00 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa List Price:$409.99 Price:$239.99 You Save:$170.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

With Amazon’s 4-Series Fire TVs, you get the same great viewing experience aside from Dolby Vision. If you can live without that and without hands-free Alexa built into your TV, you can save a bunch of money. The 55-inch 4-Series TV is $284.99 for Prime Day, which is $30 less than the Omni Series.

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV List Price:$519.99 Price:$284.99 You Save:$235.00 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you don’t need a TV that’s quite so large, there are two more deals for you to check out. Amazon’s 50-inch 4-Series TV costs $259.99 for Prime Day 2022, and the 43-inch version is just $199.99.

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV List Price:$469.99 Price:$259.99 You Save:$210.00 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV List Price:$369.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$170.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick Prime Day deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

In addition to smart TVs, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick lineup is always super popular with BGR Deals readers. Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to the biggest discount ever.

That’s right, the Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $11.99. Or, you can upgrade to the Fire TV Stick for just $16.99.

All things considered, I definitely recommend the latter.

The difference between the two models is the remote. The Alexa Voice Remote Lite that comes with the cheaper Stick doesn’t have extra power and volume buttons to control your TV.

Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$29.99 Price:$11.99 You Save:$18.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$39.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$23.00 (58%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

4K models have deeper discounts

If you want a big upgrade compared to those two models, check out the #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K. There is perhaps no streaming media player at the $50 price point that comes anywhere close to matching the Fire TV Stick 4K. And it’s on sale right now for just $24.99, matching an all-time low price.

This might be the only streamer worth exploring if you’re looking for 4K and HDR… unless you also want Wi-Fi 6. If that’s the case, you need the Fire TV Stick 4K Max instead. It has the deepest discount ever right now. This is an awesome Prime Day deal for the fastest Fire TV Stick ever!

Last but not least, if you want it all you can pick up a $120 Fire TV Cube on sale for $59.99. It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot, and people love it!

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… Price:$24.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) List Price:$54.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$20.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD, includes Alexa Voice Remote Price:$59.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!