Top weekend tech deals: 1-day iPad sale, $20 Echo Dot, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Roomba, more

There are some very impressive tech deals this weekend and we’re going to share our picks for the top 10 best ones. Plus, we’ll add in a few bonus deals that you won’t want to miss.
Highlights include a one-day iPad sale that drops Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad (256GB) to its lowest price ever. You can also find AirPods on sale starting at $99, and Amazon’s Echo Dot for only $19.99. There’s a huge sale on TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG. Plus, Roomba vacuum deals start at only $179.
Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.
Today’s top tech deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Apple’s 9th-generation iPad with 256GB is available at the lowest price ever
- Echo Dot smart speakers are 50% off at just $19.99, which is the lowest price since ahead of the holidays last year
- Apple’s AirPods are back in stock and on sale for $99 and AirPods Pro 2 are $199.99 (both are the lowest prices of the year)
- BONUS DEALS: You’ll find more AirPods sales in our guide on the best AirPods deals
- Katchy indoor insect traps with 55,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews are on sale for $28.49 for one day only
- Amazon is running a huge smart TV sale on premium 4K TVs from Sony, Samsung, and LG
- Don’t miss these awesome Roomba robot vacuums deals, with prices starting at $179 for the Roomba 694 with Alexa
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99 with the promo code UP4K23 — that matches the lowest price ever
- BONUS DEALS: More Fire TV devices are on sale, too
- Get best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google support for $4.25 each on sale
- The Ring Video Doorbell 4 with 4-second color video previews is down to $159.99, the lowest price ever
