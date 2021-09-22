Top 10 Amazon deals only Prime subscribers can get today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The top deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s Gold Box deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. As we’re sure you’ve guessed by now, we’re talking about top Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members.

Free shipping is the first thing people think of when they think of Prime. Additionally, there are other great features that most people are aware of, like free movies and TV shows you can stream. But there’s one terrific Prime perk that almost no one seems to consider. What exactly are we talking about, you ask? Well, you can score awesome deals that are available exclusively to Prime members! We’re not talking about Amazon’s big Prime Day sale. But Prime Day itself is a fantastic motivator that might convince you to get on board. We’re talking about something else, however. There are so many Prime-only deals that are available all year long, and new ones pop up every single day.

Here, we’ll show you how to find all the hottest Amazon Prime deals that are exclusively available to Prime subscribers.

Amazon sales for everyone

Check out the deals section on Amazon’s site and you can find so many best-sellers on sale. And the good news is that anyone and everyone can get in on the action.

A perfect example is Amazon’s sale that slashes top-rated Alexa smart plugs to just $3.74 each. They work with a free app on your smartphone or with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. That matches Amazon’s lowest price ever! Or how about a huge discount that slashes the best-selling Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa from $129 to $89? That’s a great Amazon deal, and it’s not just for people with Prime!

Insanely popular AirPods Pro are on sale at Amazon with a huge discount. All of Apple's other AirPods have deep discounts, too. Popular Tozo T10 earphones with more than 165,000 5-star reviews are on sale for under $23. You can also get the #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 8 brush heads for just $39.95 instead of $60. That's an unbelievable deal! The beloved Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa is down to $199.99 if you get a refurb. And you obviously can't go wrong with genuine diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers rave about for just $59.90!

Those Amazon deals are so good, it's hard to believe today isn't Black Friday. But Prime members have access to even more exclusive sales.



Those Amazon deals are so good, it’s hard to believe today isn’t Black Friday. But Prime members have access to even more exclusive sales. Aside from all those fantastic deals that are available to anyone and everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.

Top Amazon deals for Prime members only

It’s safe to assume that most people reading this are Amazon Prime subscribers. After all, Prime has become insanely popular in recent years. If you are indeed a Prime member, you need to be aware that you get more than just free express shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video’s ever-expanding library of streaming movies and TV shows. Anyone who pays for Prime definitely needs to check out this somewhat secret department on Amazon. So many people are completely unaware that it even exists! It’s a little-known page called Just for Prime and it’s packed with exclusive deals that only Prime members are eligible for. And the best part is that Amazon updates it all the time with new bargains and special discounts.

Prime subscribers can always find dozens of excellent bargains that are also exclusive in this somewhat secret Amazon department. Here, we’re going to showcase the 10 top Amazon Prime deals that are available only to Prime members. Also of note, these deals are some of the best bargains on Amazon’s entire site!

