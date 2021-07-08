Today’s top deals: Must-have Nintendo Switch accessory deal, HP Chromebook, $38 miracle kitchen tool, $14 MagSafe iPhone charger, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We dug to the deepest depths today to find all the hottest deals on the most popular products. Our daily deals roundups are always great, but Thursday’s roundup has some truly impressive bargains! Here are some highlights:

There’s plenty more to check out in today’s roundup, so scroll through all the deals down below.

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Mo… List Price: $54.98 Price: $46.98 You Save: $8.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price: $299.99 Price: $229.99 You Save: $70.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Projector Screen 120 inch 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projection Movies Screen for Ho… List Price: $24.95 Price: $22.95 You Save: $2.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: J8BVIPS3

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price: Was $130, Now $87.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Alexa Smart Plugs - Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch Works With Alexa Echo Google Home, Re… List Price: $29.99 Price: $19.49 You Save: $10.50 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: 3591TPTU

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price: $59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price: $229.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price: $159.00 Price: $119.00 You Save: $40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control, Model MYQ-… List Price: $29.98 Price: $21.98 You Save: $8.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

xiwxi Magnetic Wireless Charger for Magsafe Charger, 15W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad with US… List Price: $17.99 Price: $14.39 You Save: $3.60 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger, MagSafe-Compatible Charger for iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pr… Price: $19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, 14” HD Display,… List Price: $269.99 Price: $233.04 You Save: $36.95 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TeqHome Foldable Charcoal Grill, Portable BBQ Barbecue Grill Lightweight Simple Grill for Outdo… List Price: $31.99 Price: $28.99 You Save: $3.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer… List Price: $119.99 Price: $79.95 You Save: $40.04 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kyvol Smart WiFi Air Fryer, 11 Presets+ One-Touch Recipe Function, See-Through Ceramic Coated B… List Price: $129.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.