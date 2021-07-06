Today’s top deals: $5 Alexa smart plugs, AirPods blowout, $88 Nest Thermostat, free Disney+, $17 sand-proof beach blanket, more

Click to Skip Ad
July 6th, 2021 at 10:26 AM
By
We hope all of our readers had a blast over the long July 4th weekend. After all, we sure did! Now that the holiday is over, however, it’s back to business for all of us. No, we’re not talking about going back to work, though everyone needs to do that as well. We’re talking about getting back to saving tons of cash with all these awesome deals! Here are some highlights from Tuesday’s big roundup:

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below!

Alexa Smart Plugs - Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch Works With Alexa Echo Google Home, Re… List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.49 You Save:$10.50 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 3591TPTU Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Get up to 6 months of Disney+ for free when you sign up for 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited Price:6 months free! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control, Model MYQ-… List Price:$29.98 Price:$22.47 You Save:$7.51 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… Price:$29.75 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now New Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray List Price:$549.00 Price:$489.00 You Save:$60.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price:$249.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1" - Intel Celeron N4120 | 1366 x 768 Display | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD | Expa… List Price:$299.99 Price:$279.99 You Save:$20.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer… List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.95 You Save:$40.04 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price:Was $130, Now $87.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set, Air Fryer Accessories Cook Times, Airfryer Accessory Magnet… List Price:$19.99 Price:$11.45 You Save:$8.54 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Yummly YTE000W5KB Premium Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer with Long Range Bluetooth Connectivit… List Price:$129.99 Price:$87.14 You Save:$42.85 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan Egg Pan Omelet Pan, Nonstick Cookware Granite Coating… List Price:$16.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$7.00 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Elegear Cooling Throw Blanket for Couch, Japanese Q-Max 0.4 Arc-Chill Cooling Fiber Absorb Body… List Price:$39.99 Price:$30.99 You Save:$9.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now JBL Tune 120TWS - True Wireless in-Ear Headphone - Black List Price:$69.95 Price:$59.95 You Save:$10.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet with Doors and Shelves,Thin Toilet Vanity Cabinet,N… List Price:$35.99 Price:$25.19 You Save:$10.80 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now ISOPHO Beach Blanket, 79''×83'' Picnic Blankets Waterproof Sandproof for 4-7 Adults, Oversized… List Price:$21.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$5.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

