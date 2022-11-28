Today’s deals: Top Cyber Monday sales on Apple, gift cards, $2 smart plugs, AirPods, TVs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Cyber Monday is finally here and you need to scroll through our gigantic guide on the best Cyber Monday 2002 deals. There are some deals out there today that are even better than Black Friday!

If you’d rather go it alone because you want to see all the deals out there, here are five sales you should definitely shop:

But if you want some help, we’ve put today’s roundup together to show you some of the very best deals available on November 28, which is Cyber Monday.

🎅🎄 Visit BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this article:

Buy a $100 Apple Gift Card and Get a $15 Amazon Credit (Code: APPLEDEAL) Price: Spend $100, Get $15 Buy Now Coupon Code: APPLEDEAL Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Now, it’s time to check out more of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

To start things off, best-selling Amysen smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $2.34 each when you buy a 4-pack. That’s a crazy deal, and it might be our single favorite sale of Cyber Monday.

It’s tough to beat $2 smart plugs, but there is one thing that comes to mind: FREE MONEY for Cyber Monday!

Free money from Amazon

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Read our roundup of Cyber Monday gift card deals, and you’ll see that there are dozens of offers this year. Just use a special coupon code when you buy a select gift card, and you’ll get a bonus Amazon credit.

Here’s the best part: they’re all eGift cards so you can use your own email address and send them to yourself. That way, you’re not really spending a dime because you’ll use the gift cards yourself. But you’re still getting all that free Amazon credit!

Find out more in our Cyber Monday gift card deals roundup.

Apple deals

Image source: Apple

Apple deals are always wildly popular during Cyber Monday. And this year, there are so many great Apple deals that you need to see.

First, 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro are on sale for $199.99, AirPods 3 are $139.99, and AirPods 2 are down to just $79. Plus, AirPods Max are $100 off! You can also score 1st-Gen AirPods Pro for just $159 at Walmart. Every AirPods model is down to its lowest price ever, but most of these deals will likely sell out soon.

Read about all the best AirPods deals in our guide.

The white-hot MacBook Air is down to $799, which is an all-time low price. Plus, iPad deals start at just $269. And Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $349 and the newest Apple Watch SE 2 is only $229. Plus, the Apple Watch Ultra is $60 off for the first time ever!

Scroll through our Apple Watch deals roundup for more.

More of today’s top deals

Image source: Zach Epstein for BGR

There are so many great Cyber Monday sales that you need to check out today.

First up, anyone looking for new headphones needs to check out these sales on Beats headphones and Bose headphones. You’ll never find better prices.

Next up, so many PS5 games are on sale, and so are PS5 accessories! Also, Nintendo Switch games start at just $19.99 for Cyber Monday.

There’s a massive sale happening right now on kitchen appliances and cookware with more than 200 deals that will blow you away. The sale includes the lowest prices of 2022 on the Ninja Air Fryer AF150 and the Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker!

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we’ve got a handful of terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on LG OLED TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony premium TVs, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) (C LED White) Price: $9.37 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Buy a $100 Apple Gift Card and Get a $15 Amazon Credit (Code: APPLEDEAL) Price: Spend $100, Get $15 Buy Now Coupon Code: APPLEDEAL Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… List Price: $249.00 Price: $199.99 You Save: $49.01 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price: $159.00 Price: $79.00 You Save: $80.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… List Price: $499.00 Price: $449.00 You Save: $50.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case & Midnight Sport Band… List Price: $249.00 Price: $229.00 You Save: $20.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop… Price: $819.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, for Gelato, Mix-ins, Milkshakes, Sorbet, Smoothie Bowls… List Price: $199.99 Price: $129.99 You Save: $70.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price: $329.00 Price: $269.99 You Save: $59.01 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price: $53.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $24.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Free Amazon Smart Plug + Echo Dot w/ Light-Up Xmas Tree Price: Check Prices Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price: $39.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $25.00 (63%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price: $274.00 Price: $179.00 You Save: $95.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Price: Was $249, Now $159 Buy Now Available from Walmart

BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Mode… List Price: $229.95 Price: $149.95 You Save: $80.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… List Price: $149.95 Price: $99.95 You Save: $50.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price: $18.97 Price: $9.97 You Save: $9.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black List Price: $199.00 Price: $159.00 You Save: $40.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… List Price: $64.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $25.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal Price: $9.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

OontZ Upgraded Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker | Portable Bluetooth Speakers | Powerful 10 Watt Outpu… List Price: $34.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $5.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver, Frustration Free Packaging, QP2520… List Price: $34.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $11.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… List Price: $999.99 Price: $798.00 You Save: $201.99 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!