Today’s deals: Record-low prices on AirPods Pro 2, iPad 10, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, more

There are so many great deals to be found on Monday, but the star of the show is a massive sale on Apple devices that’s happening right now. You’ll find record-low prices on so many best-sellers today, including AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4 with and without ANC, the iPad 10th-Gen, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch SE, and more.
You’ll find all that and more in this roundup for Monday, February 3.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Pre-order a Galaxy S25 from Samsung and save up to $1,250 thanks to Samsung’s killer deals!
- Score a 2-pack of Anker 20W USB-C fast chargers for just $12.33 total — that’s $6.17 each
- HYDRO FLASK Wide Mouth stainless steel water bottles and HYDRO FLASK Travel Tumbler stainless steel cups are both down to $25.97 instead of $40
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $99.99 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- Apple Watch SE: $169 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $734.89 (reg. $799)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- iPad mini 7th-Gen: $399 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- iPad Air (11-inch): $499 (reg. $599) (all-time low price)
- iPad Air (13-inch): $699.99 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy 🚨 (all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Get a best-selling entry-level Vizio soundbar on sale for just $79
- Pick up a best-selling Ninja BL770AMZ Blender for $139.99 instead of $200
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at under $200 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” and “acceptable” condition
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Spend $80+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty and Charmin, and get a $20 Amazon credit
- Valentine’s Day chocolate sale: Buy 2, save 15%
- Buy three Vicks cold & flu products, save $5
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- We’re getting ready to review the eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum & mop but in the meantime, it’s on sale with a massive $500 discount and it’s eufy’s best new model in ages
- The $180 Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) is on sale for $129.98 in every colorway
- Score a TP-Link mesh WiFi 6 system for just $159.99, or upgrade to WiFi 6E for $269.99 instead of $300
- AirPod Max are way too expensive, so get Beats Studio Pro headphones instead while they’re down to $179.99 rather than $350
- Wondering why more than 10,000 people bought a Magic Bullet 11-piece blender set in the past month? The price cut from $50 to $29.99 definitely had something to do with it
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.