Today’s deals: Rare PS5 sale, $19 Philips Hue bulbs, $199 ASUS laptop, Canon printers, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 14th, 2023 9:35AM EDT
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

The shopping experts at BGR are closing out the week with some of the best sales we’ve seen in a long time. The PS5 is somehow on sale with a rare discount, and Philips Hue smart LED light bulbs are less than $19 each. You can pick up a brand-new 14-inch Windows 11 laptop from ASUS for only $199, and Canon inkjet printers have deep discounts. Also, this might be your last chance for a while to take advantage of an excellent AirPods Pro 2 deal that slashes them to just $199.99, the lowest price of 2023.

In this roundup, we’ve covered all of our favorite deals of the day on Friday, April 14.

Those are just a few of the great deals you can expect in today’s roundup. Now, let’s dive into the rest.

Special offer gets you a $15 Amazon credit

There’s one special sale we want to tell you about before we get to all the great tech deals out there today.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon shoppers can score a $15 credit when they buy at least $60 worth of household essentials. These are products you’re going to shop for anyway from top brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.

All the details are on Amazon’s deal page, but everyone should take advantage. Also, you’ll find more great offers in our guide on Amazon gift card deals.

Today’s top tech deals

🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on GAP apparel, Sun Joe lawn care products, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

