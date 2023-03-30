Today’s deals: Rare AirTag sale, SK hynix SSD deals, $99 AirPods, TV wall mounts, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Thursday’s top tech deals include a rare opportunity to save on wildly popular Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers. You’ll also find SK hynix SSD drives on sale for one day only, plus a one-day sale on TV wall mounts. Apple AirPods deals start at $99, or you can take advantage of Pixel Buds deals starting at $79. Additionally, there’s a Roku Streaming Stick 4K sale that slashes it to just $39.99.
You also have to check out this crazy deal that slashes a powerful new Ryzen mini gaming PC sale to only $399.
Here we’ve rounded up all of our favorite tech deals that are available on Thursday, March 30.
Today’s top tech deals
- There’s a rare Apple AirTag sale today that gets you a 4-pack for $89.99 instead of $99
- LAST CHANCE: Eligible shoppers can get a Fire TV Stick 4K for only $24.99 (lowest price ever) with the promo code UP4K23 — this deal ends on March 31
- Apple’s AirPods are down to $99, and AirPods Pro 2 are discounted to $234.99
- See BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more
- Get the surprisingly powerful ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 mini gaming PC for just $399
- There’s a huge $300 launch discount on the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI robot vacuum & mop sale that washes and even air-dries its own mopping pads
- Incredibly, Ring Video Doorbell deals start at only $38.99 right now
- There’s an unbelievable Apple Watch Series 7 sale that slashes up to $340 off retail pricing
- Or, save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8
- Don’t miss our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more offers
- Super popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are $4.50 each when you get a 4-pack
- Score the ASUS Vivobook 15 for just $259.99, a 32% discount (reg. $380)
- See our guide on the best laptop deals for more models on sale
ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on SK Hynix SSD drives, TV wall mounts, workout gear, and Target’s best daily deals.
