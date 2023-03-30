Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Rare AirTag sale, SK hynix SSD deals, $99 AirPods, TV wall mounts, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 30th, 2023 10:01AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Thursday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Thursday’s top tech deals include a rare opportunity to save on wildly popular Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers. You’ll also find SK hynix SSD drives on sale for one day only, plus a one-day sale on TV wall mounts. Apple AirPods deals start at $99, or you can take advantage of Pixel Buds deals starting at $79. Additionally, there’s a Roku Streaming Stick 4K sale that slashes it to just $39.99.

You also have to check out this crazy deal that slashes a powerful new Ryzen mini gaming PC sale to only $399.

Here we’ve rounded up all of our favorite tech deals that are available on Thursday, March 30.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on SK Hynix SSD drives, TV wall mounts, workout gear, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

