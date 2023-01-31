Today’s deals: Microsoft 365 sale, $6 smart bulbs, Bose deals, Fire Stick sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Tuesday’s top deals include a handful of sales that we know our readers won’t want to miss. The star of the show is a special Microsoft 365 Family deal that gets you a $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase. Popular Govee smart bulbs are on sale for $5.77 each, and Bose speakers are back down to Black Friday prices. Plus, Amazon’s powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to the lowest price ever.
In this roundup, we’ve collected all of our favorite deals of the day.
2 deals with bonus credit
In addition to our extensive guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, there’s a pair of offers that everyone should take advantage of today.
First, Amazon is running a one-day sale that gets you a free $50 Amazon gift card when you purchase a one-year Microsoft 365 Family subscription. You need Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and other Office apps anyway, so you should definitely take advantage.
Also, you can get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more. Just be sure to use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout.
Today’s top tech deals
Now it’s time for today’s top tech deals:
- Govee LED smart light bulbs are on sale for $5.77 each in a 4-pack
- You can get the MacBook Air (M1) for just $799.99, or save $150 off the MacBook Pro (M2) and $500 off the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro)
- Get a renewed HP Chromebook 11.6 on clearance for $72 instead of $250
- Upgrade to the Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop for $379 instead of $959 — that’s a huge $580 discount
- See more of the best laptop deals in our guide
- The Insignia 24-inch Fire TV is on sale for $89.99, and there are more Fire TV deals to (plus, get a free Echo Dot with coupon code FREEDOT22)
- Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99, matching the all-time low price
- Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23
- Bose speakers & soundbars are on sale at the lowest prices ever
- Amazon has so many renewed iPhone deals and prices start at $140
ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on ThisWorx handheld car vacuum cleaner, Vont lighting & smart lights, DT Studio 3D mini soundbar & sub, Maud’s coffee K-Cups, and Target’s best daily deals.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.Microsoft 365 Family 12-month Subscription (PC/Mac Download) + $50 Amazon Gift Card $149.99 $99.99 (save $50) Save up to 33% Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $32.99 ($8.25 / Count) Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $72.00 Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $219.99 Save up to 12% Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… $64.99 Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $1,999.00 Save up to 20% Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD … $1,499.00 $1,349.00 Save up to 10% MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $799.99 (save $200) Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… $19.99 ($4.99 each) Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) $54.99 $34.99 Save up to 36% Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… $279.00 $199.00 Save up to 29% NEW Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Black $499.00 $449.00 Save up to 10% TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $23.99 Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… $19.99 $13.29 Save up to 34% Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $786.70 Save up to 21% ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99