Today’s deals: Microsoft 365 sale, $6 smart bulbs, Bose deals, Fire Stick sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Tuesday’s top deals include a handful of sales that we know our readers won’t want to miss. The star of the show is a special Microsoft 365 Family deal that gets you a $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase. Popular Govee smart bulbs are on sale for $5.77 each, and Bose speakers are back down to Black Friday prices. Plus, Amazon’s powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to the lowest price ever.

In this roundup, we’ve collected all of our favorite deals of the day.

2 deals with bonus credit

In addition to our extensive guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, there’s a pair of offers that everyone should take advantage of today.

First, Amazon is running a one-day sale that gets you a free $50 Amazon gift card when you purchase a one-year Microsoft 365 Family subscription. You need Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and other Office apps anyway, so you should definitely take advantage.

Also, you can get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more. Just be sure to use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout.

Today’s top tech deals

Now it’s time for today’s top tech deals:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on ThisWorx handheld car vacuum cleaner, Vont lighting & smart lights, DT Studio 3D mini soundbar & sub, Maud’s coffee K-Cups, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Microsoft 365 Family 12-month Subscription (PC/Mac Download) + $50 Amazon Gift Card $149.99 $99.99 (save $50) Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $32.99 ($8.25 / Count) Available on Amazon

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon

HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $72.00 Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $219.99 Save up to 12% Available on Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… $64.99 Available on Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $1,999.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,499.00 $1,349.00 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon

MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $799.99 (save $200) $799.99 at Best Buy

Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… $19.99 ($4.99 each) Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) $54.99 $34.99 Save up to 36% Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… $279.00 $199.00 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon

NEW Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Black $499.00 $449.00 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $23.99 Available on Amazon

Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… $19.99 $13.29 Save up to 34% Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $786.70 Save up to 21% Available on Amazon

ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 On Clearance At Walmart

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon