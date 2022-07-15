Today’s deals: Last-chance Prime Day sales, $20 Echo Dot, $169 AirPods Pro, LifeLock, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Prime Day 2022 might be over, but there’s something Amazon isn’t telling you. There are so many Prime Day deals that are still available today, hidden across Amazon’s site on July 15, 2022.
Examples include AirPods Pro for $169.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99, Echo Dot 3 refurbs for $19.99, and plenty more.
On top of all that, the Apple Watch Series 7 is back in stock after selling out on Prime Day. And discounted prices start at just $319.99!
Last but not least, be sure to read our special guide on how to make extra money now that inflation is out of control!
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on LifeLock identity theft protection solutions, CQR hiking pants, pressure washers & accessories, and Garmin smartwatches
- 🎉 Prime Day deals that are still available now 🎉
- Beckham Hotel Collection pillows: $25.79 each (reg. $50)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $29.99 (reg. $50)
- Nest Thermostat: $89.98 (reg. $130)
- Apple MacBook Air: $899 (reg. $999)
- Roomba 692 robot vacuum: $179.99 (reg. $300)
- Echo Dot (refurb): $19.99
- Echo Show 5 (refurb): $34.99
- Save big on Coway air purifiers, Ninja kitchen appliances, Vitamix blenders, Samsung laptops & tablets, SanDisk external hard drives, and JBL portable Bluetooth speakers
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro: $169.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $99.99 (reg. $129)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $319.99 (reg. $399)
- Apple TV 4K: $119.99 (reg. $179)
- Apple Watch SE: $229 (reg. $279)
- AirTag 1-pack: $27.50 (reg. $29)
- MacBook Pro (14-inch): $1,799 (reg. $1,999)
- MacBook Air: $899 (reg. $999)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (103,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $25 each)
- VEVA air humidifier w/ cool mist: $49.99 (reg. $60)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (93,000 5-star reviews): $23.99 (reg. $40)
- Cloud Massage shiatsu foot massager machine: $230 (reg. $333)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $14.99 (reg. $20)
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (46,000 4/5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $27.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
Big Sales from Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals are just as good as Prime Day this week
- Walmart just launched a huge sale with “sizzling summer savings”
- Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
- Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including $60 off a popular HP monitor
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.74 each (reg. $6.50)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $5.99 each (reg. $7.50)
- Free Blink Mini with a Blink Outdoor camera
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $128 (reg. $230)
- ASUS Chromebook CX1: $136 (reg. $300)
- Acer Aspire 5 Windows 11 laptop: $319.99 (reg. $400)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $469.99 (reg. $660)
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Samsung 4K TVs and Sony Bravia 4K TVs are also on sale today
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $99.99 in this big Amazon smart TV sale
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
Our Favorite Sales
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022: Learn how to get more than $100 for free!
- OOPS! Amazon forgot to end these 25 popular Prime Day deals
- Best sales of the day: See all the latest sales in the BGR Deals hub
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
