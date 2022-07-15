Today’s deals: Last-chance Prime Day sales, $20 Echo Dot, $169 AirPods Pro, LifeLock, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Prime Day 2022 might be over, but there’s something Amazon isn’t telling you. There are so many Prime Day deals that are still available today, hidden across Amazon’s site on July 15, 2022.

Examples include AirPods Pro for $169.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99, Echo Dot 3 refurbs for $19.99, and plenty more.

On top of all that, the Apple Watch Series 7 is back in stock after selling out on Prime Day. And discounted prices start at just $319.99!

Last but not least, be sure to read our special guide on how to make extra money now that inflation is out of control!

Today’s Best Deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Big Sales from Top Retailers

More Deep Discounts

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Our Favorite Sales

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

FREE MONEY : Amazon gift card deals 2022: Learn how to get more than $100 for free!

: Amazon gift card deals 2022: Learn how to get more than $100 for free! OOPS! Amazon forgot to end these 25 popular Prime Day deals

Amazon forgot to end these 25 popular Prime Day deals Best sales of the day: See all the latest sales in the BGR Deals hub

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF THE DAY ⭐

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$169.99 You Save:$79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. F… List Price:$399.00 Price:$319.99 You Save:$79.01 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$22.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$16.99 Price:$12.49 You Save:$4.50 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$14.35 You Save:$3.64 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sengled Smart Bulb, WiFi Light Bulbs, Color Changing Light Bulb, Smart Light Bulbs that Work wi… Price:$29.99 ($7.50 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission