Today’s deals: HEPA air purifiers, $40 Chromecast 4K, $25 Blink Mini camera, LG OLED TVs, more

By
Published Jun 8th, 2023 9:49AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Thursday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Today’s top tech deals include some seriously impressive sales as we approach Father’s Day 2023. HEPA air purifiers are on sale, and we found several top models with fast and free Prime shipping. Google’s Chromecast 4K is 20% off at $39.99, and these Chromebook laptop deals are off the charts. Blink cameras and LG OLED TVs are also on sale. Plus, there’s a 15-inch MacBook Air deal on Amazon that saves you $49 even though this just-announced laptop hasn’t even been released yet.

On top of all that, BLUETTI’s Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and so much more.

Here, you’ll find a roundup of all of our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, June 8.

Air purifiers on sale

Coway HEPA air purifier
  Image source: Coway

With all the smoke in the air from the Canada wildfires, we wanted to highlight a few deals on best-selling HEPA air purifiers. These models are all from top brands, and they’re available with fast and free Amazon Prime shipping.

Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale

Today’s best tech deals

$15 Amazon credit

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

