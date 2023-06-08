Today’s deals: HEPA air purifiers, $40 Chromecast 4K, $25 Blink Mini camera, LG OLED TVs, more

Today’s top tech deals include some seriously impressive sales as we approach Father’s Day 2023. HEPA air purifiers are on sale, and we found several top models with fast and free Prime shipping. Google’s Chromecast 4K is 20% off at $39.99, and these Chromebook laptop deals are off the charts. Blink cameras and LG OLED TVs are also on sale. Plus, there’s a 15-inch MacBook Air deal on Amazon that saves you $49 even though this just-announced laptop hasn’t even been released yet.
On top of all that, BLUETTI’s Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and so much more.
Here, you’ll find a roundup of all of our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, June 8.
Air purifiers on sale
With all the smoke in the air from the Canada wildfires, we wanted to highlight a few deals on best-selling HEPA air purifiers. These models are all from top brands, and they’re available with fast and free Amazon Prime shipping.
- Coway Airmega 150 True HEPA Air Purifier: $169.89 (reg. $190)
- Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier: $192.99 (reg. $230)
- Coway Airmega 240 True HEPA Air Purifier: $239.20 (reg. $299)
- Bissell MYair Air Purifier 2-pack: $99.99 (reg. $175)
- Molekule Air Mini+ FDA-Cleared Medical Air Purifier: $274.99 (reg. $350)
- Shark HE402 HEPA Air Purifier: $219.99 (reg. $350)
- 3M 9205+ N95 respirator 20-pack: $14.75 (reg. $30)
Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Get Google’s Chromecast with Google TV for $39.99 instead of $50
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, down from $249
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has its first-ever discount on Amazon ($64.40)
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Other Fire TV Stick deals start at $21.99 today
- LG OLED TVs are up to 27% off, including the newest models from 2023
- Get the Apple Watch SE on sale for $219, an all-time low price
- Find discounts on more models in our guide on the best Apple Watch deals
- KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support are down to $4 each on sale
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off at Amazon
- Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air isn’t even out yet and it already has its first discount
- Blink deals include the Blink Mini for $24.99 and the Blink Video Doorbell for $35.99
- Save $50 on a renewed Meta Quest 2 if you’re not going to spend $3,499 on Apple’s Vision Pro
- Bose headphones have discounts of up to 17%
- Get 15 months of Norton 360 Platinum antivirus for just $39.99 instead of $130 — that’s a massive 69% discount!
- Or, get 12 months of McAfee+ Premium 2023 antivirus instead for $29.99
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 9%off
- Individual AirTags are $27.99
- The $200 August Smart Lock + Connect bundle is down to $127
- The Holy Stone HS210F is a drone that transforms into an RC car — get one for only $17.99
$15 Amazon credit
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: