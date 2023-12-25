Today’s deals: Free LED smart bulbs, $799 Samsung foldable, Vitamix blender, Google Nest Doorbell, more

Merry Christmas everyone! We hope you’re enjoying some time off with friends and family today. Of course, there are still plenty of terrific deals out there to take advantage of right now. You can get a free LED smart bulb when you buy an Echo speaker, and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip5 is $200 off at $799.99. Plus, there are great discounts today on Vitamix blenders and Google Nest Doorbells.
Also, you should know that Apple’s newest smartwatches are now banned in the US — but the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are both still on sale with deep discounts at Amazon.
This roundup is packed full of our favorite daily deals on Monday, December 25.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Apple Watch sales are officially banned in the US, but you can buy the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 with deep discounts before they sell otu!
- Amazon is running a promo that gets you a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on household essentials from Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Always, Cascade, Olay, and more
- Get a free Sengled LED smart bulb when you buy an Echo speaker starting at just $17.99 for the Echo Pop
- Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip5 is down to an all-time low of $799.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch just hit a new all-time low of $999 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,399 (all-time low)
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- iPad 9th-Gen is back in stock for $249 instead of $329
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $78.99 instead of $99 (only $19.75 each!)
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $199.99 on sale
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to $729.99
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329
- Apple Watch SE is on sale starting at $199
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99 (all-time low)
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- A crazy Dreo ChefMaker deal slashes your price to just $259, an all-time low — this thing was a game-changer in my kitchen, and it will be in yours too!
- Prime members can pick up some popular Nooie smart plugs for just $3.50 each when you buy a discounted 4-pack
- The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $80 off right now
- The Vitamix Explorian Blender is back down to its Black Friday price of $199.95
- Save up to $250 on the stunning LG C2 OLED TV in any size
- Google’s Nest Doorbell is a steal at $139.99
- There’s an awesome sale that gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- Don’t miss the incredible Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds that made me ditch my AirPods Pro while they’re down to $327
- The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
- Bose speaker deals start at just $99 right now
- Need noise cancelling earbuds? The hot new Bose QuietComfort Ultra earphones are at an all-time low of $249
- Power up all your new Christmas gadgets with this big sale on Energizer batteries
Our favorite offers
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Apple deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Echo Dot deals
- Best laptop deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Apple deals under $100