Today’s deals: FREE Echo Dot, $209 Apple Watch SE, LG C2 OLED TV, Dash waffle makers, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Anyone in search of the best online deals on Wednesday, August 24 has come to the right place! BGR’s team of deals experts has more than 40 years of combined experience scouring the internet for sales. And in this roundup, we’ll show you all the best bargains you can find online today.

Highlights in today’s big roundup include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 107,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, AirPods Pro for just $179.99, a new all-time low price of just $209.99 for the Apple Watch SE, a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy certain Fire TV products (details here), discounts up to $500 off the stunning new LG C2 OLED TV, and more.

Also, today’s one-day sales are incredible! Make sure you check them all out below to save on Dash waffle makers and more!

On top of that, there’s a big Chromebook sale at Best Buy. You’ll find outstanding deals on Chromebooks from all the top brands. Here are a few of our favorites:

And last but certainly not least, there are some incredible Roomba robot vacuum deals on Amazon today! Here are a few highlights:

Today’s Best Deals

More Deep Discounts

More Top Sales Today

Our Favorite Deals

Sales Events at Top Retailers

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $26.99 You Save: $23.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $21.99 You Save: $28.00 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price: $159.00 Price: $99.99 You Save: $59.01 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price: $44.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $10.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price: $14.81 Price: $12.49 You Save: $2.32 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price: $17.99 Price: $13.99 You Save: $4.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

VEVA Air Humidifier - Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom, Baby Nursery, Living Room, Home - Wate… List Price: $59.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $10.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Mango Yellow, HY1100/02 List Price: $24.96 Price: $19.99 You Save: $4.97 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price: $95.99 Price: $54.99 You Save: $41.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… Price: $29.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bluetooth, Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Built-In Mic… Price: $379.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

