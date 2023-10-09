Today’s deals: Early Prime Day deals, $25 off Apple Watch Ultra 2, $250 off MacBook Air 15-inch, more

Amazon’s huge Fall Prime Day sale starts tomorrow, but you’ll fund tons of early deals in BGR’s guide on the best early Prime Big Deal Days deals. On top of that, there are other hot sales on best-sellers like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, M2 MacBook Air 15-inch, and plenty more.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

On top of that, don’t forget that Google fans can now get great deals when they pre-order the latest Pixel phones:

Read on to see all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, October 9.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

More great sales

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon