Today’s deals: Early Prime Day deals, $15 Amazon credit, $100 off Apple Watch Ultra, more

Wednesday’s best deals are headlined by early Prime Day deals ahead of Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day sale on October 10-11. But they’re unfortunately only available to Prime members, of course. Thankfully, there are plenty of other deals that anyone can get. Examples include a $15 Amazon credit for buying Pepsi products, $100 off the Apple Watch Ultra, and more.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, September 27.
Today’s best tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend at least $60 on Pepsi, Doritos, Gatorade, Tostitos, Lays chips, Quaker granola bars, Cheetos, and much more!
- 🚨 Get any iPhone 15 model for free from Boost Mobile, no trade-in required… including a $1,200 iPhone 15 Pro Max!
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with a Lightning connector are 20% off at $199
- Save up to $100 on the 1st-gen Apple Watch Ultra before it’s sold out
- The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $299, which is the lowest price ever
- The brand-new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $19 off, and the Apple Watch Series 9 is already $9 off
- AirPods 3 are $149.99 on sale, or get entry-level AirPods instead for $99
- M1 MacBook Air is down to just $749.99, or get the newer M2 MacBook Air 15-inch for $1,099, the best price yet
- There’s a big sale on iPhone 15 accessories, including the first discounts ever on Apple’s new iPhone 15 FineWoven cases
- Be sure to visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- 🚨 EARLY PRIME DAY DEALS 🚨
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 3-camera system: $99.99 (reg. $250)
- SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle: $109.99 (reg. $200)
- Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar: $198 (reg. $400)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active Bluetooth earbuds: $79.99 (reg. $180)
- PHILIPS 3000 Series air fryer: $79.95 (reg. $180)
- Get a free Sengled LED light bulb when you buy an Amazon Echo smart speaker starting at $39.99
- Premium 4K smart TVs from LG, Sony, and Samsung are on sale with deep discounts of up to $1,200 off
- The hot new Dyson V15 Detect cordless stick vacuum has a huge 23% discount
- Get the $300 Roomba 692 robot vacuum on sale for just $189
- Score a Nintendo Switch OLED video game console for as little as $279.99 renewed (good condition) or $299 (excellent condition)
- Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy $50+ of household essentials, including Scotch tape, Post-It notes, Scotch Brite dish sponges, and more
- Prime members can also get a year of Grubhub+ for free, plus $5 off their next order with the promo code PRIME5
- Canon cameras are up to 29% off in this big sale