Today’s deals: Dyson V11 vacuum, gaming sale, $38 Sony headphones, $20 off Fire TV Stick 4K Max, more

We’re closing out the week with one last roundup of our favorite daily deals, and it’s a doozy. You can save up to 35% on a Dyson cordless stick vacuum, and Sony headphones start at just $38. Plus, the flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $20 off right now.
🚨LAUNCH ALERT: Save up to $750 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s latest deals!
Here, you’ll find all of our favorite deals of the day on Friday, February 2.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- 🚨 Order a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $750! Samsung even has exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors you can’t get anywhere else
- Get the $60 Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for $39.99, the best price of 2024 so far
- The $720 Dyson V11 Plus cordless vacuum is down to $469.99, a 35% discount
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Save big on Apple’s iPad 10th-Gen when you bundle it with AppleCare+
- Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 — last chance to get one with pulse oximetry!
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 with the blood oxygen sensor
- Apple Watch SE is only $199 at Amazon and Best Buy
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
- M1 MacBook Air is back down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (all-time low)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $84.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Save big on LG OLED TVs and Sony smart TVs ahead of the Super Bowl
- Sony headphones and home audio gear is on sale starting at just $38
- Don’t miss this deal on Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones
- eero mesh Wi-Fi systems are down to the lowest prices of 2024 so far
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is down to the lowest price ever! Save $10 on Nintendo’s best new Switch game in years
- Save $25 when you spend $250+ on your choice of more than 1,000 video games and accessories
- The Bose TV Speaker soundbar is down to $229, or get the ultimate Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $799 instead of $899
- The Ninja BL660 blender is down to $99.99
- Super-popular Anker Soundcore A40 noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for just $59
- Score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- The Meross smart garage door controller works with HomeKit (Siri), Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings — get one on sale for $39.99 instead of $60
- TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh routers are on sale starting at just $79.99
- Also, you can score a TP-Link RE220 WiFi range extender with 56,000 5-star reviews for just $13.97
- The blazing-fast ASUS TUF A17 Gaming Laptop is 15% off
- Don’t need all that power? Pick up a 14-inch HP laptop for just $219.99
- Shark vacuum cleaners and robot vacuums are on sale with discounts of up to 46%
- Brother printers are on sale starting at only $129.99 — the Brother HLL2395DW laser printer that I use personally is down to $189.99, which is an all-time low
- Get a $349 Google Nest Wifi mesh wireless system on sale for $169, which is more than half off
- This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $29.99
Our favorite products with deep discounts
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best Apple deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best laptop deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best Echo Dot deals