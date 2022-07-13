Today’s deals: Best Prime Day sales, gift card deals, $169 AirPods Pro, Echo, myQ, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
We’re more than halfway through Prime Day 2022 now, and the deals are unbelievable. Also, Walmart’s massive Prime Day alternative sale is still going strong. Our readers have been rushing to Amazon and Walmart to take advantage of all the sales on best-selling products. And on Wednesday, July 13, there are still tons of great Prime Day sales and Walmart Rollbacks to shop.
At the top of this list is free money from Amazon!
- First, get a free $10 Amazon credit if you’ve never used Amazon Reload before. Just add $100 or more to your account and you’ll get the bonus!
- See Amazon’s terms and conditions to check your eligibility.
- Second, the Amazon Stampcard promotion lets you perform four simple tasks to collect four virtual stamps. Then, you get a free $10 credit!
- Check out the promo page for more details.
- Third, score a $12.50 bonus credit when you add $50 to your Amazon account! Just send an eGift card to your own email address and use the promo code EGCPRIME22 at checkout.
- This deal might be sold out, but scroll down on the deal page to see several other awesome gift card deals
- And last but not least, Prime members can get up to $40 in additional free Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day! You’ll find all the details right here.
Make sure you check out BGR’s earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals. There’s more than $100 in free Amazon credit available right now!
Aside from gift card deals, here are the five hottest Prime Day 2022 deals right now:
- AirPods Pro for just $169.99
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews for $12.90 each
- Echo Dot 4th-Gen & Amazon Smart Plug for $24.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 instead of $50
- Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light for $89.99 instead of $150
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on 3M N95 masks, lawn care products, and smart home devices from Kasa, August, & more
- 🎉 Best Prime Day deals 🎉
- Fire TV Stick: $11.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $24.99
- Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light: $89.99
- Echo Dot 4th-Gen & Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99
- Echo Dot 4 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle: $24.99
- Blink Camera deals start at $15 each for the Blink Mini
- myQ smart garage opener: $16.98 (reg. $30)
- Up to 62% off Echo Show devices
- Up to $500 off Roomba robot vacuums
- $150 off the GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
- See all the Amazon device deals on this special page
- 🍎 Prime Day Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro: $169.99 (reg. $249)
- Apple AirPods 3: $139.99 (reg. $179)
- AirPods 2: $89.99 (reg. $129)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $279 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $219 (reg. $279)
- AirTag 1-pack (rare discount): $27.50 (reg. $29)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $299 (reg. $329)
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (103,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (93,000 5-star reviews): $23.99 (reg. $40)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $16.99 (reg. $20)
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (46,000 4/5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45)
- Nest Thermostat: $89.69 (reg. $129)
- Roomba 692 robot vacuum: $179.99 (reg. $300)
- Shark IQ robot vacuum with XL self-empty base: $299.99 (reg. $550)
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $24.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
Big Sales from Top Retailers
- Walmart’s July Rollbacks event has the lowest prices of 2022
- Best Buy’s daily deals are just as good as Prime Day this week
- Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
- Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including $10 off a toy purchase
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $5.75 each (reg. $7.50)
- Insignia 24-inch F20 Fire TV: $89.99 with Prime (reg. $170)
- Insignia 32-inch F20 Fire TV: $99.99 with Prime (reg. $180)
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $128 (reg. $230)
- ASUS Chromebook CX1: $136 (reg. $300)
- Acer Aspire 5 Windows 11 laptop: $319.99 (reg. $400)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $469.99 (reg. $660)
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $89.99 in this big Amazon smart TV sale
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
Our Favorite Sales
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022: Learn how to get more than $100 for free!
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2022: Everything you need to know about Prime Day
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
