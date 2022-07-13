Today’s deals: Best Prime Day sales, gift card deals, $169 AirPods Pro, Echo, myQ, more

Click to Skip Ad
Maren Estrada
July 13th, 2022 at 8:51 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Wednesday

We’re more than halfway through Prime Day 2022 now, and the deals are unbelievable. Also, Walmart’s massive Prime Day alternative sale is still going strong. Our readers have been rushing to Amazon and Walmart to take advantage of all the sales on best-selling products. And on Wednesday, July 13, there are still tons of great Prime Day sales and Walmart Rollbacks to shop.

At the top of this list is free money from Amazon!

  • First, get a free $10 Amazon credit if you’ve never used Amazon Reload before. Just add $100 or more to your account and you’ll get the bonus!
  • Second, the Amazon Stampcard promotion lets you perform four simple tasks to collect four virtual stamps. Then, you get a free $10 credit!
  • Third, score a $12.50 bonus credit when you add $50 to your Amazon account! Just send an eGift card to your own email address and use the promo code EGCPRIME22 at checkout.
  • And last but not least, Prime members can get up to $40 in additional free Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day! You’ll find all the details right here.

Make sure you check out BGR’s earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals. There’s more than $100 in free Amazon credit available right now!

Aside from gift card deals, here are the five hottest Prime Day 2022 deals right now:

  1. AirPods Pro for just $169.99
  2. Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews for $12.90 each
  3. Echo Dot 4th-Gen & Amazon Smart Plug for $24.99
  4. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 instead of $50
  5. Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light for $89.99 instead of $150

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

BEST DEALS OF THE DAY

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$169.99 You Save:$79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE MONEY: Get a $12.50 Credit with a $50 Amazon Gift Card Purchase Price:Add $50, Get $12.50 Buy NowCoupon Code: EGCPRIME22 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Echo Dot & Sengled Color Smart Bulb Price:$19.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Echo Dot & Amazon Smart Plug List Price:$74.98 Price:$24.99 You Save:$49.99 (67%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.… Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$7.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE Amazon Credit: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price:Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE Credit for Prime members: Unlock $60 In Prime Day Credits! Price:Get $60 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.81 You Save:$2.18 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$14.35 You Save:$3.64 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Sengled Smart Bulb, WiFi Light Bulbs, Color Changing Light Bulb, Smart Light Bulbs that Work wi… Price:$29.99 ($7.50 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

