Today’s deals: Apple accessory sale, $90 Ninja Air Fryer Pro, $188 ergonomic office chair, more

The star of the show on Thursday is definitely a huge sale on Apple accessories that just kicked off. You can save on everything from chargers and cables to iPhone cases, EarPods, and even AirTags. You can also save big on the Ninja Air Fryer Pro, a top-selling ergonomic office chair, and more.
Here, you’ll find the top deals of the day on Thursday, February 20.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Spend $100+ on baby essentials from top brands like Pampers, Huggies, and Gerber, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit when you use the coupon code BABYSTOCKUP at checkout
- There’s a huge Apple accessory sale happening right now that saves you up to 40% off iPhone cases, cables, charger adapters, AirTags, EarPods, MagSafe Chargers, FineWoven Wallets, AirPods, and more!
- This $270 ergonomic office chair has great ratings, and it’s on sale for just $180 right now — that explains why more than 4,000 people have ordered one in the past month
- Save 25% on the Ninja Air Fryer Pro and score one for $89.99 instead of $120
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $731.99 (reg. $799)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Max: $478 (reg. $549)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Crest 3D White Advanced Luminous toothpaste is 20% off at $11.99 per tube
- Also, Crest 3D Whitestrips 22-packs are down to $29.99 instead of $46
- Fitbit fitness bands and smartwatches are up to 30% off right now — our favorite deal is the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $115.95
- We’re HUGE fans of the Logitech MX Keys S wireless keyboard here at BGR, and it’s currently 10% off at $98
- Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are only $285 instead of $350 when you buy renewed
- You can also save a few bucks on new Switch OLED consoles
- The beloved Instant Pot Duo is down to $69.99 in the most popular 6-quart size
- Sony’s best-in-class WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones are down to the best price of 2025 so far
- Our favorite robot vacuum & mop on the planet is the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and it’s currently $500 off at $899.99
- The newer Narwal Freo Z Ultra model also has a discount right now if you want the latest and greatest model
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at just $150 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” or “acceptable” condition
- Get our favorite Belkin power strip with 12 surge-protected outlets for $24.99
- There’s a big sale on our favorite Waterdrop RO water filters, with prices starting at just $16.67 for water filter pitchers and $135.99 for under-sink RO systems
- Score a best-selling TP-Link 1.2Gbs WiFi range extender for just $23.99 instead of $50 — more than 10,000 people have ordered one in the past month alone
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixers are 24% off at $349.95 in a dozen colorways
- Get the $30 Roku Express for just $17.99, or upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39 instead of $50
