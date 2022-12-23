Today’s deals: Amazon freebies, $3 smart plugs, Ring Cams, Bose soundbars, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Christmas weekend has finally arrived and there are so many spectacular deals that came along with it. If you want one last chance to save big on best-sellers before the holiday weekend, you’ve come to the right place.

The shopping experts at BGR Deals put together this great guide for our readers. It’s packed full of our favorite deals you can get today.

Now, it’s time to check out all of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

First up, Amazon has multiple deals right now that let you score some great freebies! For example, you can score a free color LED smart bulb when you buy an Echo or Echo Dot! Prices start at just $14.99 and there are nine different bundle deals available right now.

There are other deals with Amazon freebies, including free gadgets and 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited. See all the best offers in our roundup of the best free stuff on Amazon.

Apple’s AirPods are back in stock and back on sale for just $89.99. That matches the lowest price ever from Black Friday. Super-popular AirPods Pro 2 are also back down to an all-time low of just $199.99.

And don’t miss best-selling Esicoo smart plugs for just $3.27 each when you buy a 4-pack!

Amazon is running a big sale on Ring Cams & Alarms, with prices starting at just $149.99. There’s also a big sale on Bose home audio that you should definitely check out. You can pick up a Bose Solo 5 soundbar for just $159, or upgrade to the newer Bose TV speaker for $199. And the incredible Bose 300 Soundbar is down to $399, a $100 discount.

Other top deals today include $50 off the brand-new 10.9-inch iPad, $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra, the Oontz Angle 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 136,000 5-star reviews for only $22.49, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on RENPHO massage guns & electric massagers, Dermora foot peels, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) $39.99 $13.08 (Only $3.27 Each!) Save up to 55% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $89.99 (lowest price ever!) Save up to 8% Available on Amazon

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… $29.98 $19.98 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal | with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb $52.98 $14.99 Save up to 72% Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit… $977.93 Available on Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… $149.95 $99.95 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $799.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $299.99 $174.00 Save up to 42% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… $799.99 $599.00 Save up to 25% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

Danjor Linens Grey Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 6 pc Soft Bedding & Pillowcases Set w/ Deep Pock… $34.99 $24.99 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon