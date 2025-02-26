Today’s deals: AirTags at new all-time low, 40% off Sony BRAVIA 7 TV, $350 Dyson V8 vacuum, more

Another day, another batch of can’t-miss deals that the shopping experts at BGR found. To start, Apple AirTag 4-packs just hit a new all-time low price. You can save a whopping 40% on a stunning Sony BRAVIA 7 QLED TV, and the best-selling Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is $120 off at $349.99.

All that and more can be found here in our deals roundup for Wednesday, February 26.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon