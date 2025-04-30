Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $99 AirPods 4, $350 off eufy X10 Pro Omni, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, $250 KitchenAid mixer, more

Published Apr 30th, 2025 11:23AM EDT
I’ve been telling you for the past few days about an offer that gets you up to $3,200 to help you switch to T-Mobile. That’s still my favorite deal of the week, but now this huge Waterdrop Filter Mother’s Day sale comes in a close second!

Keep reading to see all the best daily deals on Wednesday, April 30.

FEATURED DEALS: Waterdrop Filter Mother’s Day sale

Waterdrop Filter X12Image source: Waterdrop

If you want to get your mom a gift that you’ll enjoy as much as she does this year, check out the big Waterdrop Filter Mother’s Day sale. You can save up to $500 on a new tankless RO water filter system or even a countertop water filter system.

Here are a few of my favorite deals from the sale:

I personally use the Waterdrop Filter G3P800 Reverse Osmosis System in my house, and I’m not sure what I’d do without it. A combination of reverse osmosis and UV purification leaves my water clean, clear, and tasting amazing. And if you’re wondering, yes, I can absolutely tell the difference.

Shop the full sale right here.

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

