Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, $150 off Apple Watch Ultra, Canon printers, eero routers, more

Today is May The 4th, which means there are hundreds of Star Wars deals that fans can take advantage of. But there are so many other deals available to anyone and everyone. Apple AirPods are back down to just $99. Plus, you can save up to $150 on the Apple Watch Ultra if you get a renewed model on sale. And you’ll find deep discounts on Canon printers, eero WiFi 6 routers, and more.
The biggest news is the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale that offers savings of up to $1,600 off solar generators, best-selling solar panels, home battery backups, and plenty more!
Here, we’ll show you all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, May 4.
Those are just some of the deals you’ll find in today’s roundup. Now, it’s time to dive into the rest.
How to get $20 in Amazon credit
Before we get to all of today’s top tech deals, be sure to take advantage of these offers from Amazon.
- A special Mother’s Day 2023 deal gets you a $5 credit when you spend $50+ on an Amazon eGift card (use your own email as the recipient and you’ll get $5 for free!)
- There’s also an offer that gets you a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from top brands including Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Find more deals like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- The BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station is on sale for $209, and the BLUETTI AC200MAX is $300 off
Today’s top tech deals
- Mint-condition Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are on sale for only $162
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99, and AirPods Pro 2 are $10 off
- Visit our guide on the best AirPods deals for more Apple headphones on sale
- Get the #1 best-selling Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa for $179.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX)
- Apple Watch Ultra deals save you up to $150 on a renewed Ultra — that’s the biggest discount ever
- Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $329 and the Apple Watch SE is down to $219.99, both all-time lows
- There’s also a crazy Apple Watch Series 7 sale with up to $350 off brand-new stainless steel models
- Check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Every Apple fan should check out these MagSafe charger deals that all cost way less than Apple’s MagSafe charger
- Amazon has the Echo Dot 3rd-Gen on sale for only $19.99
- Check out more offers in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals
- There’s a rare sale on Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs that saves you $9
- Amazon is offering huge discounts on eero WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E routers
- Or, pick up a Google Nest WiFi mesh system for $99 from $269
- 12 different Canon Inkjet printers are on sale with discounts of up to 41% off
- Sony headphones deals start at just $39.99
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for only $269.99 today
- Find more iPad models on sale in our guide on the best Apple deals
- Save $150 on the hot new M2 MacBook Air
- Find more sales in our guide on the best laptop deals
- Save a whopping $1,900 on the massive TCL R754 98-inch XL Collection 4K Smart Google TV
One day only
Don’t miss these one-day sales on Star Wars toys, SOJOS sunglasses, Anne Klein watches, and Target’s best daily deals.
See more of today’s top deals right here: