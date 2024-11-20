Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 16 iOS 18 iCloud Sony WH-1000XM4 Review Best Movies M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
NEW T-MOBILE DEAL: Watch & tablet lines are $5/mo!
Save $100 on the iPhone of carpet cleaners
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $849 M3 MacBook Air, $498 Samsung 55-inch smart TV, $30 Blink Video Doorbell, more

By
Published Nov 20th, 2024 10:28AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

🚨
$5/MONTH!

NO WI-FI? NO PROBLEM. T-Mobile watch & tablet lines are now half off!

On Wednesday, we found some exciting new deals that our readers are going to love. If you need a new laptop, the M3 MacBook Air has a huge $250 discount that drops it to just $849. Samsung smart TV deals start at $497.99 today, and the Blink Video Doorbell is on sale for $29.99.

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals from Tuesday, November 19.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Best deals: Tech, laptops, TVs, and more sales

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals