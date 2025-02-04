Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $50 off Meta Quest 3S, $437 off Microsoft Surface Laptop, $100 Beats Solo 4, more

By
Published Feb 4th, 2025 9:12AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some of the best prices we’ve seen all season long on popular gadgets. The Meta Quest 3S has a $50 discount, plus you get Batman: Arkham Shadow free with your purchase. You can also save 31% on the high-end Microsoft Surface Laptop. If you need a new pair of headphones, Beats Solo 4 is a great option for just $99.99. Or, you can upgrade to the Sonos Ace ANC headphones I use for $349 instead of $449.

Keep reading to see all the top deals of the day on Tuesday, February 4.

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

