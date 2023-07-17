Today’s deals: $50 off AirPods Pro 2, $29 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $499 Pixel 7, $250 iPad 9, more

Prime Day 2023 was last week, but there are some excellent Prime Day deals you can still shop now even though it’s over. You’ll also find Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for just $199, and the iPad 9 is down to $249.99. Plus, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is only $28.99 if you get a refurb. And the Google Pixel 7 is currently on sale at the lowest price ever.
Here, we’re going to share all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, July 17.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Fire TV Stick 4K Max refurb is on sale for just $28.99, and other refurbished Fire TV Sticks are also discounted
- Get one of Amazon’s best-selling foldable camera drones for $63.99 instead of $100
- Google’s Pixel 7 flagship phone is down to just $498.44, and other Pixel phones are on sale too
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale with a huge 18% discount
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Google and Alexa are on sale for $4.25 each
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 22% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $382!
- 🍎 TOP APPLE SALES
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 11% off at $87.99 (that’s only $22 each)
- AirPods 3 are $149
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 9 is on sale for only $249.99
- Save $99 on the iPad mini
- Save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Pro
- Save up to $200 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller is on sale for $19.99
- Save 44% on refurbished Ring Video Doorbells
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds crush AirPods Pro, and they’re currently on sale with a rare 18% discount
- These leftover Prime Day Fitbit deals start at just $59
- Instant Pots and Ninja digital grills are on sale with deep discounts
- BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals also includes tons of ways to get free money and bonus credit from Amazon
Featured deals: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: