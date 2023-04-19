Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $45 in Amazon credit, $17 TP-Link WiFi extender, $190 Roomba vacuum, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 19th, 2023 9:15AM EDT
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today’s roundup of the best deals online includes some of the most impressive sales we’ve seen so far this year. Highlights include three separate offers that get you up to $45 in Amazon bonus credit. The best-selling TP-Link WiFi extender ever is down to just $16.99, and Roomba deals start at $189.99. Plus, an M1 MacBook Air deal slashes it to just $799.99, the lowest price ever.

In this article, BGR’s shopping experts have rounded up all the best bargains we could find on Wednesday, April 19.

Those are just a few of the great deals you can expect in today’s roundup. Now, let’s dive into the rest.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on HEPA air purifiers, cheap home theater projectors, leather bags, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

