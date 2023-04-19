Today’s deals: $45 in Amazon credit, $17 TP-Link WiFi extender, $190 Roomba vacuum, more

Today’s roundup of the best deals online includes some of the most impressive sales we’ve seen so far this year. Highlights include three separate offers that get you up to $45 in Amazon bonus credit. The best-selling TP-Link WiFi extender ever is down to just $16.99, and Roomba deals start at $189.99. Plus, an M1 MacBook Air deal slashes it to just $799.99, the lowest price ever.
In this article, BGR’s shopping experts have rounded up all the best bargains we could find on Wednesday, April 19.
Those are just a few of the great deals you can expect in today’s roundup. Now, let’s dive into the rest.
Today’s top tech deals
- 🚨 How to get up to $45 in Amazon credit:
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from top brands including Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Get $15 when you spend $60+ on protein bars & protein powders
- Get $15 when you spend $60+ on energy drinks
- Look through BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals for more deals like these
- An M1 MacBook Air deal drops your price to $799.99, matching the all-time low
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is also on sale with a $150 discount
- Check out more offers like this in our guide on the best Apple deals
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99, Amazon’s lowest price ever
- Other deals on AirPods models start at $99
- Our guide on the best AirPods deals has more info
- Roomba robot vacuum deals somehow start at $189.99 right now
- The best deal by far is the Roomba i4+ EVO for just $399 instead of $650
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to a new all-time low price of $24.99 with the promo code UP4KMAX
- Super popular KMC smart plugs are on sale for $4.25 per plug
- Save $50 on the Google Nest Doorbell that everyone loves so much
- A Certified Refurbished Echo Dot 3rd-Gen sale slashes them to just $21.99
- Get Echo Dot 4th-Gen refurbs for $29.99 each instead of $45
- Also, the Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell is down to $29.99
- Amazon Certified Refurbished products are guaranteed to look and work like new, or you get a full refund
- Amazon’s Apple Watch Series 8 sale just hit a new all-time low price of $323
- Check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- There’s a rare Apple AirTag sale that drops the price of a 4-pack to $89.99
- The 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $269.99, down from $329
- A new MyQ smart garage door opener deal on Amazon saves you 10%
ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on HEPA air purifiers, cheap home theater projectors, leather bags, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: