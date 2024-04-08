Today’s deals: $40 Magic Pop Mic, $189 Apple Watch SE, Philips Sonicare sale, GoPro, video games, more

Monday’s top deals include some of the best sales we’ve seen in a very long time. For example, the Magic Pop Mic that makes your smartphone sound like a thousand-dollar microphone is on sale for $39.99. That’s a huge 50% discount! Other top deals include the Apple Watch SE for $189, plus discounts on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes, GoPro action cameras, video games, and more/

Here, we’ve rounded up all the top deals of the day on Monday, April 8.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Featured deal: 50% off Magic Pop Mic

Our featured deal today is the Magic Pop Mic, which is a must-have smartphone accessory for creators.

This wireless microphone might be tiny, but it packs a big punch. The Magic Pop Mic connects wirelessly to your smartphone thanks to a little adapter that comes with it. There’s a version with a Lightning plug for older iPhone models, and there’s another version with a USB-C connector for the iPhone 15 and Android phones.

Once it’s connected to your phone, you can clip the wireless mic onto clothing or place it anywhere else within range. The difference in audio quality is truly night and day. Smartphone cameras have gotten so much better in recent years, but advancements in smartphone mic technology sadly haven’t kept pace. If you want excellent audio quality for your videos, the Magic Pop Mic is the best way to get it.

At $80, the Magic Pop Mic is worth every penny. Right now, however, it’s on sale with a huge 50% discount that slashes your price to just $39.99.

Top Deals of the Day

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon