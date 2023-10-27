Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $40 Fire TV Stick 4K, $22 Anker waterproof speaker, $60 Keurig coffee maker, more

By
Published Oct 27th, 2023 9:20AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

With the holidays right around the corner, we found a ton of great daily deals for you to check out on Friday. The super-popular Fire TV Stick 4K is 20% off right now, and a best-selling Anker Soundcore portable waterproof speaker is down to $21.99. Plus, you can get a Keurig K-Cup coffee maker for just $59.99.

This roundup has all of our favorite deals that are available on Friday, October 27.

Today’s top tech deals

More of our favorite sales

On top of all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

