Today’s deals: $40 Fire TV Stick 4K, $22 Anker waterproof speaker, $60 Keurig coffee maker, more

With the holidays right around the corner, we found a ton of great daily deals for you to check out on Friday. The super-popular Fire TV Stick 4K is 20% off right now, and a best-selling Anker Soundcore portable waterproof speaker is down to $21.99. Plus, you can get a Keurig K-Cup coffee maker for just $59.99.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

This roundup has all of our favorite deals that are available on Friday, October 27.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

More of our favorite sales

On top of all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon