Today’s deals: $40 Fire TV Stick 4K, $22 Anker waterproof speaker, $60 Keurig coffee maker, more

With the holidays right around the corner, we found a ton of great daily deals for you to check out on Friday. The super-popular Fire TV Stick 4K is 20% off right now, and a best-selling Anker Soundcore portable waterproof speaker is down to $21.99. Plus, you can get a Keurig K-Cup coffee maker for just $59.99.
This roundup has all of our favorite deals that are available on Friday, October 27.
Today’s top tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $39.99
- You can also get a renewed Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19.99
- Get a wildly popular Anker Soundcore waterproof Bluetooth speaker for just $21.99 on sale
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- Apple Watch Ultra 1st-gen is on sale at an all-time low of $659 in brand-new condition!
- Get renewed AirPods Pro 1st-gen in excellent condition for only $143.17
- The M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for just $1,049, the lowest price ever
- Apple Watch Series 8 is down to $319 for the GPS version
- Better yet, save $174 on the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular model
- The iPad 10th-gen is on sale for $399, or get the iPad 9th-gen for an all-time low of just $249
- The just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $25 discount, or save $9 on the Apple Watch Series 9
- Be sure to check out BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- Get a $135 Philips Hue A19 smart bulb bundle for just $89.99, a 33% discount
- Want a cheaper option instead? TP-Link Kasa smart bulbs are only $7 each on sale
- Upgrade your old coffee maker with a Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-Cup coffee maker for just $59.99, down from $100
- An unbelievable deal gets you an Echo Show 5 bundled with a smart LED bulb for just $49.99 instead of $103, or an Echo Show 8 bundled with a smart LED bulb for $69.99 instead of $143
- Blink home security cameras are already on sale at Black Friday prices
- The ultra-compact Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $49, down from $60
- The $1,300 Hiboy EX6 electric bike is on sale for just $799.99
- You’ll also find Hiboy electric scooters on sale starting at $299.98
- Amazon’s huge holiday gift guide is now live — check out the most popular gifts of the season!
More of our favorite sales
On top of all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.
- Best Apple deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Echo Dot deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best laptop deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals