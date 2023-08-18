Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, $98 Sony ANC headphones, $219 Apple Watch SE, 10% off AirTags, more

Best-selling smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to $4 each today. Popular Sony noise cancelling headphones are $98. The Apple Watch SE is only $219 right now, and AirTag 4-packs are 10% off. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

This roundup covers all of BGR’s favorite daily deals on Friday, August 18.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon