Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Spiderman 4 GPT 5 Watch Yellowstone Snapchat Dark Mode Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Services Prime Day 2023
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, $189 Roomba, $200 off M2 MacBook Pro, Chromebook deals, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 13th, 2023 9:33AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Thursday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Today’s top tech deals include some fantastic sales that our readers are going to love. Popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are back down to just $4.25 each when you buy a 4-pack. Plus, the Roomba 621 robot vacuum is on sale for $189.99. That’s the lowest price of 2023 for any Roomba model. You’ll also find AirPods 3 with MagSafe on sale for just $149.99, and Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro is $200 off.

All that and more can be found in our roundup of the best daily deals on Thursday, April 13.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Those are just a few of the excellent deals you can expect in today’s roundup. Now, let’s dive into the rest.

Get a $15 Amazon bonus credit

First and foremost, Amazon is running a terrific sale that everyone should take advantage of.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

You can get a $15 bonus credit simply by spending at least $60 on household essentials. Brands include Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.

Check out the deal page for the rest of the details, but this is pretty much a no-brainer. And you’ll find plenty of similar offers in our guide on Amazon gift card deals.

Today’s top tech deals

🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on Shark robot vacuums, Gap clothing, ergonomic office chairs, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals