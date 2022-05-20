Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, $150 AirPods 3, AirTags, NutriBullet, LG OLED TVs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
We have just over one week to go until Memorial Day 2022 arrives. That means there are so many impressive daily deals out there right now.
First and foremost, you can get super-popular Esicoo smart plugs for just $4.49 each. They support Alexa, Google Assistant, and smartphone control.
There are also some killer Apple deals available on Friday. Highlights include AirPods 3 for $149.99 and a rare deal that saves you $10 on AirTag 4-packs.
LG OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices, and there are other great TV deals too. You can score a Toshiba 65-inch Fire TV for $449.99 or a 75-inch model for just $749.99 instead of $1,400! Plus, the NutriBullet food processor people flip out about is $27 off right now.
In today’s roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I found on May 20, 2022.
5 best deals on Friday, May 20
To get the ball rolling, I’m going to share my picks for the five very best deals of the day.
All the deals in this roundup are great. But these top 5 daily deals are particularly special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products you can get right now.
- Super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility are just $4.49 each today — the lowest price of the year so far!
- Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.99 today, matching the lowest price ever!
- Get a RARE discount on an Apple AirTag 4-Pack — at $89, it’s a new all-time low price!
- Save $26 on the awesome NutriBullet food processor that everyone is obsessed with
- Two crazy kids toys you NEED to see: TOMZON Flying Nebula Orb Ball for $17.92 (coupon code UAU3Z5Q2, valid through 5/23) and LLMoose LED Hover Balls for $23.97 instead of $40
Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.
Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.
💥 Today’s Most Popular Deals 💥
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Downton Abbey: The Complete Series & Collector’s Edition, SheaMoisture conditioners & hair styling creams, and outdoor electric tools
- Samsung Memorial Day 2022 sale:
- Best-selling Galaxy Buds2 earphones are down to $109.99 instead of $150
- Brand new Samsung Galaxy tablets start at just $299.99
- Get a $200 credit when you buy a new Samsung foldable phone
- Get the $350 Galaxy Watch4 Classic for $299.99
- Bed Bath & Beyond is having a MASSIVE sale you definitely don’t want to miss
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 127,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each! 💤
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews are on sale for $19.99
- The brand new, ultra-thin version of Depstech’s crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere is on sale for $31.99 right now
- Pick up the LEGENDARY Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 80,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $24.95
- Also, check out the HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats while it’s on sale for $14.99 — 50,000 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong!
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works is on sale, too!
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $197 instead of $249, which is what they cost from Apple
- AirPods 2 are $118.99, AirPods 3 are $149.99, and AirPods Max are $70 off
- Also, Apple Watch SE is down to $229 right now
- The best-selling KIZEN digital meat thermometer has 45,000+ 5-star reviews — today, it’s only $14.99
- Get the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19.99 this week, or upgrade to the regular Fire TV Stick for $24.99
- You’ll also find the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $34.99 — but try the deal below before you buy one
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
🚨 Deepest Discounts 🚨
- 📺 Crazy TV deals: Score a Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Fire TV for only $449.99 or a massive Toshiba 75-inch M550 Fire TV for $749.99 instead of $1,400!
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to Black Friday’s all-time low prices
- Plenty of Fire TV models are also on sale right here
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer that slashes it to just $22.49!
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- Apple’s most popular 10.2-inch iPad is discounted to just $309, the lowest of the year
- Ninja blenders are on sale with prices starting at just $69.99
- Get Amazon’s best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 129,000 5-star ratings for just $19.97 today
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- Score a top-rated 17-piece Instant Pot accessory set for only $28.99 while it’s discounted
- Save $100 on the top-rated Vybe Pro muscle massage gun that people can’t stop talking about
- Pick up a 16.4-foot LED light strip for only $17.99 while it’s on sale
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a rare discount today
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head for just $19.99
- Willing to spend a little more? Get this incredible dual rainfall shower head and handheld washer for just $45.99!
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🎉 More Of Our Favorite Sales 🎉
- Check out 10 Amazon finds under $40 that shoppers are totally obsessed with
- Get a crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere for $32
- Roku deals start at just $24 in this big Memorial Day 2022 sale
- You won’t believe these wireless iJoy over-ear headphones with 40,000 5-star reviews are only $19
- FREE MONEY: Don’t miss Amazon gift card promotions that get you free Amazon credit!
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$20.96 Price:$17.97 You Save:$2.99 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$26.95 Price:$24.95 You Save:$2.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.55 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$17.99 Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) You Save:$1.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.