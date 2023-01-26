Click to Skip Ad
Today’s Deals: $4 LED smart bulbs, $72 HP Chromebook, $39 Ring Doorbell, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Jan 26th, 2023 9:21AM EST
Image: BGR

The top deals of the day on Thursday are headlined by some of the most impressive sales we’ve seen so far this month. Popular Govee LED smart bulbs are down to just $4.13 each thanks to a 50% coupon you can clip. You’ll also find a top-rated HP Chromebook on sale for only $72 renewed. AirPods Pro are $50 off today, and the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is down to $38.99.

BGR Deals has rounded up all of our favorite sales on Thursday and packed them into this guide.

Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W…
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W… Only $4.13 each See Pricing
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $199.95 (save $50) See Pricing
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4…
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4… $72 (save $178) See Pricing
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

Now that you’ve saved all that money and gotten your bonus credit, it’s time to check out today’s top tech deals:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Homsolver Valentine’s Day gifts, Bold Uniq hair products, Avantree wireless TV headphones, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Special sales everyone should shop

There are two other offers we want to cover also.

The first one scores you a $20 bonus credit when spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. That includes products from Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.

Next, there’s an offer for Prime members only. You can save up to $20 on a Grubhub order with a special coupon code. And this deal is in addition to the standard Grubhub offer for Prime subscribers, which gets them a full year of Grubhub+ for free. That’s a $120 value, so you should definitely consider taking advantage.

You can find more offers like these in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.

Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $32.99 $16.50 Save up to 50% Available on Amazon HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $72.00 Available on Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $199.95 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… $64.99 $38.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… $19.99 Available on Amazon Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… $279.00 $199.00 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon NEW Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Black NEW Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Black $499.00 $449.00 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $1,999.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,456.93 Available on Amazon TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $22.99 $18.99 Save up to 17% Available on Amazon Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… $19.99 $13.29 Save up to 34% Available on Amazon Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22 LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $852.26 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… $649.99 $387.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 On Clearance At Walmart FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

