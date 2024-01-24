Today’s deals: $329 Apple Watch S9 with blood oxygen sensor, Meross smart plugs, Shark vacuums, more

Wednesday’s top daily deals include a rare opportunity to get an Apple Watch Series 9 with blood oxygen sensor for $329, down from $399. As you’ll recall, Apple has been banned from selling the Series 9 and Ultra 2 with pulse oximetry in the US. Other top daily deals today include deep discounts on Meross smart plugs, Shark vacuums, and more.
🚨GALAXY S24 PREORDER DEALS: Save up to $980 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s crazy preorder offers.
Here, you’ll find all of our favorite daily deals from Wednesday, January 24.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- 🚨 Preorder a Galaxy S24 right now, and you’ll save up to $980!
- Get a 4-pack of super-popular Meross smart plugs for $19.99, or save $14 on a pair of Meross Matter-enabled smart plugs
- Also, the $31 Meross outdoor smart plug with HomeKit, Alexa, Google, and SmartThings compatibility is on sale for $21.99
- There’s a big sale right now on cordless, corded, and robot vacuums from Shark
- Pick up a renewed Echo Dot 5th-Gen for $39.99 thanks to Amazon’s refurb sale
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch SE just dropped back down to $199 at Amazon and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 (last chance to get one with pulse oximetry!)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $749 with the blood oxygen sensor
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Renewed AirPods 3 start at $105 depending on what condition you want them in, and you have 90 days to return them if there are any issues
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
- iPad 10th-Gen is $419
- M1 MacBook Air is back down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,399 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $84.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh routers are on sale starting at just $79.99
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is on sale with the first discount ever! Save 10% on the best new Switch game since Tears of the Kingdom
- There’s a huge sale on Waterdrop RO filter systems and water pitchers — I personally use the Waterdrop G3P800 water filtration system in my kitchen, and it’s one of the best purchases I’ve made
- Braun electric shavers are up to 24% off in this big sale
- The powerful and intelligent new Dyson Gen5detect is over $250 off at Amazon
- Pick up a Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired for just $48.99 before it sells out
- This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $25.49
- There’s a great sale going on Oreck commercial-grade vacuums — I use an Oreck XL2100RHS upright vacuum myself, and it is a total beast!
- Tax season is almost here — get ready with these deals on Turbo Tax 2023
- Brighten up your home this winter with this sale on Costa Farms live plants
- Stunning LG gaming monitors have deep discounts right now
- Get the Anker Solix F3800 home power system for $2,999 instead of $3,999 with coupon code ANKERF3800 — learn more in BGR’s best of CES 2024 roundup
- Score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- This Dreo ChefMaker sale cuts your price to just $279 — I’m obsessed with this hot new combi-fryer, and you definitely will be too!
- There’s a big Roomba robot vacuum sale happening right now
Our favorite products with deep discounts
