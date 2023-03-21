Today’s deals: $320 off Apple Watch S7, $4 smart plugs, Easter candy, LG OLED TVs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Tuesday’s top deals include several rare sales that you won’t find online very often. For example, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 in stock in new condition with discounts of up to $320 off. You can also get best-selling KNC smart plugs with Alexa and Google for $4.25 each. Easter candy is on sale for one day only, and LG OLED TVs have deep discounts. Also, Apple’s newest 10.9-inch iPad is on sale with discounts of up to $50 off.
Here, we’ll share all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, March 21.
Today’s top tech deals
- AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99, matching the lowest price ever
- Apple’s AirPods 2 are on sale for only $99
- See BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more
- Get the Apple Watch Series 7 brand-new for $320 off
- Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad is on sale starting at $399 with 64GB of storage
- Or, get the 9th-generation iPad with 256GB for $399
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs are down to $4.25 each when you buy a 4-pack
- The biggest and best LG OLED TVs are on sale with deep discounts for March Madness
- Some shoppers can score a Fire TV Stick 4K at an all-time low of $24.99 with the promo code UP4K23
- Check out more Fire TV Stick deals that are available to everyone right now
- Save $200 on a Reolink NVR home security camera system with eight 4K cameras
- Don’t miss these must-see highlights from our guide on best laptop deals:
- The Lenovo Ideapad 3 15.6-inch laptop is down to only $379 (reg. $959)
- Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M2 (reg. $1,299)
- ASUS Vivobook L210 laptop is $50 off at $199.99 (reg. $250)
- Get a renewed HP G7 11.6-inch Chromebook for $84.99 (reg. $273)
- The MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is $400 off right now (reg. $2,499)
ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Easter candy, Pilot pens, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: