Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Drop a Pin Macbook Air Alternatives iOS 16 Deadpool 3 Free Streaming Apps PS5 Restock Sonos Arc iPhone tricks
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $320 off Apple Watch S7, $4 smart plugs, Easter candy, LG OLED TVs, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 21st, 2023 9:34AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Tuesday’s top deals include several rare sales that you won’t find online very often. For example, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 in stock in new condition with discounts of up to $320 off. You can also get best-selling KNC smart plugs with Alexa and Google for $4.25 each. Easter candy is on sale for one day only, and LG OLED TVs have deep discounts. Also, Apple’s newest 10.9-inch iPad is on sale with discounts of up to $50 off.

Here, we’ll share all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, March 21.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Easter candy, Pilot pens, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals