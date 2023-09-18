Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 iOS 17 Review Nintendo Switch 2 Spy Shows watchOS 10 Best Deals Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $310 Apple Watch S8, $750 M1 MacBook Air, $35 Echo Dot, $80 Phillips air fryer, more

By
Published Sep 18th, 2023 10:50AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Monday’s top tech deals are headlined by the return of several super-popular Apple deals. The Apple Watch Series 8 is $80 off at $309.99, and the M1 MacBook Air is at an all-time low of just $749.99. Echo Dot 5th-Gen refurbs are $34.99, and there’s a Prime-only deal on the Philips 3000 Series air fryer. Also, you don’t want to miss the first-ever post-launch Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer deal — this thing was a game-changer in my kitchen!

Read on to see all of our favorite daily deals from Friday, September 15.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: All the best deals in one place

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals