Today’s deals: $310 Apple Watch S8, $750 M1 MacBook Air, $35 Echo Dot, $80 Phillips air fryer, more

Monday’s top tech deals are headlined by the return of several super-popular Apple deals. The Apple Watch Series 8 is $80 off at $309.99, and the M1 MacBook Air is at an all-time low of just $749.99. Echo Dot 5th-Gen refurbs are $34.99, and there’s a Prime-only deal on the Philips 3000 Series air fryer. Also, you don’t want to miss the first-ever post-launch Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer deal — this thing was a game-changer in my kitchen!
Read on to see all of our favorite daily deals from Friday, September 15.
Today’s best tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer is the best new smart kitchen appliance on the planet — save 10% with Dreo’s first post-launch sale
- Prime members can get the $180 Philips 3000 Series air fryer for just $79.95
- Amazon’s Certified Refurbished Echo Dot 5th-Gen deals start at just $34.99
- Also, get a free Sengled LED light bulb when you buy an Amazon Echo smart speaker starting at $39.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale for $199.99, just $0.99 above Amazon’s best price of 2023
- AirPods 3 are $149.99 on sale, or get entry-level AirPods instead for $99
- The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $309.99, which is the best price since Prime Day
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are 10% off — that drops your price to $22.25 per AirTag
- M1 MacBook Air is down to just $749.99, the lowest price ever for ANY Apple laptop
- Apple’s $329 iPad 9th-Gen is down to $279
- Be sure to visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- ⌚ Pre-order the newest Apple Watch models! ⌚
- Sony WF-1000XM4 noise cancelling earbuds are 19% off
- Want to spend a whole lot less? TOZO T10 wireless earbuds with a whopping 229,000 5-star Amazon reviews are on sale for just $18.99
- Pick up TP-Link Kasa smart LED light bulbs for just $6.50 each when you buy a 4-pack on Amazon
- Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy $50+ of household essentials, including Scotch tape, Post-It notes, Scotch Brite dish sponges, and more
- The hot new myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad everyone’s been raving about has a huge discount that drops it to $78 from $100
- The Oontz Angle 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, with a whopping 141,000 5-star Amazon reviews, is down to just $23.99 right now
- The white-hot Nintendo Switch OLED video game console is down to as little as $279.99 renewed (good condition) or $299.99 (excellent condition)
- 4K smart TVs from LG, Sony, and Samsung have deep discounts