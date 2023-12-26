Today’s deals: $3.50 smart plugs, $329 Apple Watch S9, free Amazon Music Unlimited, $25 Roku player, more

We hope all of our readers who celebrate had a great Christmas. Now, it’s time to put some of that Christmas cash to work, because there are so many great deals available this week. Popular Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are only $3.50 each for Prime members, and Roku deals start at $24.99. Plus, you can get Amazon Music Unlimited free for four months when you buy an Echo Dot or Echo Pop starting at just $17.99.
Plus, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are both still on sale with deep discounts at Amazon even though Apple has stopped selling them due to the ITC Apple Watch ban.
This roundup is packed full of our favorite daily deals on Monday, December 25.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Apple Watch sales are officially banned in the US, but you can buy the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 with deep discounts while they’re still in stock!
- Prime members can get Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for only $3.50 each
- Amazon is running a promo that gets you a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on household essentials from Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Always, Cascade, Olay, and more
- Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited ($40 value) for free with a $17.99 Echo Pop or $49.99 Echo Dot
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $199.99 on sale
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $759
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,049 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- iPad 9th-Gen is back in stock for $249 instead of $329
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $78.99 instead of $99 (only $19.75 each!)
- Apple Watch SE is on sale starting at $199
- iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99 (all-time low)
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Save up to $420 on the stunning LG C2 OLED TV in any size
- An impressive Dreo ChefMaker deal slashes your price to just $259, an all-time low — this thing was a game-changer in my kitchen, and it will be in yours too!
- Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip5 is down to an all-time low of $799.99
- The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $80 off right now
- Roku deals start at $24.99 for the Roku Express, or get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39
- Google’s Nest Doorbell is a steal at $139.99
- There’s an awesome sale that gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- Don’t miss the incredible Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds that made me ditch my AirPods Pro while they’re down to $323
- Bose speaker deals start at just $99 right now
- Need noise cancelling earbuds? The hot new Bose QuietComfort Ultra earphones are at an all-time low of $249
- Power up all your new Christmas gadgets with this big sale on Energizer batteries
Our favorite offers
