Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review iPhone 16 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
T-Mobile gives you up to $3,200 to switch!
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $299 iPad 11th-Gen, $249 Bose ANC headphones, $378 smart toilet, ASUS gaming laptops, more

By
Published Apr 28th, 2025 7:53AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

🚨
FAMILY FREEDOM

Get up to $3,200 when you and your fam switch to T-Mobile!

There’s no question that T-Mobile’s offer of up to $3,200 to help you switch is the best deal you can get right now. There are also plenty of other impressive offers though, like a new all-time low price on the iPad 11th-Gen and $100 off Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones. How about a crazy new smart toilet for just $378?!

See those deals and more in this roundup for Monday, April 28.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals