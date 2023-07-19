Today’s deals: $250 iPad, 18% off Tears of the Kingdom, $19 headphones, $65 smart TV, more

Head over to Amazon right now, and you’ll find so many Prime Day deals you can still shop. On top of that, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99 instead of $329. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale with a huge 18% discount, and TOZO T10 earbuds with 228,000+ 5-star Amazon ratings are on sale for $18.99. Also, smart TV deals start at just $64.99 today for a best-selling Insignia TV.
Here, we’ll share all of our favorite daily deals that are available on Wednesday, July 19.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds with more than 228,000 5-star Amazon reviews are only $18.99 on sale
- The mega-popular Insignia F20 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV is on sale for only $64.99
- Upgrade to the 32-inch model for only $79.99 — it’s the #1 best-selling television on Amazon’s entire site!
- Amazon is blowing out Lexar microSDXC cards and more digital storage
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is 18% off right now
- Someone forgot to end the huge Instant Pot Prime Day sale
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Google and Alexa are only $4.25 each
- 🍎 TOP APPLE SALES
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 9 is on sale for only $249.99 (that matches Prime Day’s price!)
- Entry-level AirPods are down to just $99
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are 10% off
- Get the insanely overpriced $300 Apple Mac Pro Feet Kit for just $42.64 — that’s 86% off, and it’s the biggest discount we’ve ever seen on any Apple accessory
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off at $88.99
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro is $200 off
- Or, save up to $200 on the even faster MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- The popular new DRONEEYE 4DF10 foldable camera drone is down to $63.99 instead of $100
- MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller is on sale for $19.99
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 22% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $379.99!
- BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals also includes tons of ways to get free money and bonus credit from Amazon
Featured deals: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: