Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Most Watched Netflix Movies Where to watch Yellowstone watchOS 10 Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $250 iPad, 18% off Tears of the Kingdom, $19 headphones, $65 smart TV, more

By
Published Jul 19th, 2023 9:01AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Head over to Amazon right now, and you’ll find so many Prime Day deals you can still shop. On top of that, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99 instead of $329. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale with a huge 18% discount, and TOZO T10 earbuds with 228,000+ 5-star Amazon ratings are on sale for $18.99. Also, smart TV deals start at just $64.99 today for a best-selling Insignia TV.

Here, we’ll share all of our favorite daily deals that are available on Wednesday, July 19.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Featured deals: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Amazon Gift Card Deals

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals