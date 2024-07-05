Today’s deals: $249 iPad 9th-Gen, $20 Anker Soundcore earbuds, $110 Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer, more

July 4th sales might be behind us now, but Prime Day 2024 is right around the corner. So many early deals are already live, including one exclusive sale for BGR readers only. Use the coupon code BGRGA715 at checkout to get a Ryzen 9-powered GEEKOM A7 Mini PC for $679 instead of $799!
This roundup is packed with all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, July 5.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — BGR readers can get the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC on sale for $679 instead of $799 with the coupon code BGRGA715 (exclusive deal from July 1-7)
- Anker Soundcore P20i earbuds are on sale for just $19.99, which helps explain why more than 10,000 people have bought them over the past month
- The Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer with huge 5.5-quart capacity is 35% off at $109.99
- Pick up a Weber Spirit II grill with three burners for $519 on sale — this model is almost as good as the Weber grill I paid $900 for!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple’s discontinued iPad 9th-Gen is only $249 until it’s sold out
- M1 iPad Air is $399 until it sells out at Walmart and Best Buy (lowest price ever)
- iPad 9th-Gen is back in stock at $249, but it’s discontinued, so it’ll be gone soon
- M1 MacBook Air is on clearance for $699 (lowest price ever)
- Entry-level AirPods are $89 at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Max are back down to $449.99, the best price of 2024
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are down to $78.99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- All the best early Prime Day deals are on this one Amazon page, or you can browse hundreds of early Prime Day 2024 deals right here
- Get a Waterpik Cordless Pearl while it’s on sale for $49.99 — your dentist will thank you
- DJI Mini 3 drone deals start at $329, and a bunch of bundles are also on sale
- Early Prime Day TV deals include a Hisense 75-inch smart TV for $799.99, and sizes go up to 100 inches (the 100-inch model is 54% off!)
- 10,000 people bought this wireless phone charger in the past month alone, and now it’s down to $15.98
- myQ smart garage door controller is down to just $19 right now, which is the lowest price of the year
- Or, upgrade to the myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad for $62 instead of $100
- Save 33% on eero 6+ mesh ($199.99) or 36% on eero 6E ($349.99)
- The KitchenAid Stand Mixer everyone loves so much is 22% off
- Get a Ninja compact personal blender on sale for just $49.99
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.