Today’s deals: $249 iPad 9th-Gen, $20 Anker Soundcore earbuds, $110 Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer, more

July 4th sales might be behind us now, but Prime Day 2024 is right around the corner. So many early deals are already live, including one exclusive sale for BGR readers only. Use the coupon code BGRGA715 at checkout to get a Ryzen 9-powered GEEKOM A7 Mini PC for $679 instead of $799!

This roundup is packed with all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, July 5.

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $699 (reg. $999) $699 at Best Buy

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon