Today’s deals: $249 iPad, $4 Alexa smart plugs, Galaxy S24 deals, $500 off Amazon Astro robot, more

This has been a tremendous week for deals, and we’ve got one more big roundup for you to check out. Apple’s iPad 9th-Gen is back down to just $249, and Nooie Alexa smart plugs are on sale for $4 each. Plus, you can save $500 on the Amazon Astro robot.

🚨GALAXY S24 PREORDER DEALS: Save up to $1,000 on a Galaxy S24 with Samsung’s special preorder offers!

This roundup is packed with all of our favorite daily deals from Friday, January 19.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite products with deep discounts

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon