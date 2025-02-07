Today’s deals: $220 Nintendo Switch, $20 waterproof speaker, $30 Crock-Pot, $100 off Dyson V15, more

Friday’s featured deals include some seriously great opportunities. Renewed Nintendo Switch consoles in good condition cost just $219.99 right now. There’s also a best-selling waterproof Bluetooth speaker on sale for $19.99. Also, at only $29.99, it’s easy to see why more than 20,000 people bought the Crock-Pot SCV700 slow cooker in the past month alone.

Keep reading to check out all of our top daily deals on Friday, February 7.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon