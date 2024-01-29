Today’s deals: $199 Apple Watch SE, 52% off Google Nest Wifi, $40 Meross smart garage opener, more

So many of our readers’ favorite gadgets are on sale with deep discounts right now. The Apple Watch SE starts at just $199, for example, and you can add a Meross smart garage door controller to your smart home setup for $39.99. Plus, the $349 Google Nest Wifi mesh wireless system is on sale for just $169.

🚨LAST CHANCE: Save up to $980 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s crazy preorder offers.

This roundup is packed full of the top daily deals from Monday, January 29.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite products with deep discounts

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon