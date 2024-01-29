Today’s deals: $199 Apple Watch SE, 52% off Google Nest Wifi, $40 Meross smart garage opener, more

So many of our readers’ favorite gadgets are on sale with deep discounts right now. The Apple Watch SE starts at just $199, for example, and you can add a Meross smart garage door controller to your smart home setup for $39.99. Plus, the $349 Google Nest Wifi mesh wireless system is on sale for just $169.
🚨LAST CHANCE: Save up to $980 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s crazy preorder offers.
This roundup is packed full of the top daily deals from Monday, January 29.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- 🚨 Preorder a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $980!
- Get a $349 Google Nest Wifi mesh wireless system on sale for only $169
- The Meross smart garage door controller works with HomeKit (Siri), Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings — get one on sale for $39.99 instead of $60
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch SE just dropped back down to $199 at Amazon and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 — last chance to get one with pulse oximetry!
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $749 with the blood oxygen sensor
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $84.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air is back down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,399 (all-time low)
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
- iPad 10th-Gen is $419
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is down to the lowest price ever! Save 12% on Nintendo’s best new Switch game in years
- Upgrade your old slow cooker with this Crock-Pot sale
- Preorder the OnePlus 12, and you’ll get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB model
- TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh routers are on sale starting at just $79.99
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptops are up to 32% off right now
- The Bose TV Speaker soundbar is down to $229, or get the ultimate Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $799 instead of $899
- Philips Norelco men’s electric shavers are on sale starting at $55.99 this week
- The awesome new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with no exhaust smoke is down to a new all-time low price thanks to a 30% discount
- Get the Anker Solix F3800 home power system for $2,999 instead of $3,999 with coupon code ANKERF3800 — learn more in BGR’s best of CES 2024 roundup
- Save up to $33% on Garmin GPS dog collars
- The powerful and intelligent new Dyson Gen5detect is over $250 off at Amazon
- Bissell’s $140 Little Green Pet Deluxe is $120 on sale
- Pick up a Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired for just $48.99 before it sells out
- Brother printers are on sale starting at only $129.99 — the Brother HLL2395DW laser printer that I use personally is down to $189.99, which is an all-time low
- Score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- Save a fortune with the AIRROBO Dog Hair Vacuum & Dog Grooming Kit and groom your pup at home
- This Dreo ChefMaker sale cuts your price to just $279 — I’m obsessed with this hot new combi-fryer, and you definitely will be too!
- There’s also a big sale right now on Dreo space heaters, fans, and more
- LG’s gorgeous C3 OLED TV is on sale with discounts up to $1,500 off depending on which size you get
- This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $29.99
Our favorite products with deep discounts
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best Apple deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best laptop deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best Echo Dot deals