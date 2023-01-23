Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro, $39 Ring Video Doorbell, $400 off MacBook Pro, Roomba deals, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Today’s top deals on Monday, January 23, include some of the best offers we’ve seen so far this year. To start things off, AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199.99 at Verizon. Or, if you miss that offer, 1st-gen AirPods Pro are $199.95 at Amazon. Plus, there are great deals on MacBook Pro models, Roomba robot vacuums, and Ring Video Doorbells.
BGR Deals gathered up all of our favorite sales and put them in this guide. On top of that, there’s a limited-time offer that gets you up to $100 in credit when you reserve a new Samsung Galaxy S23. You won’t be forced to buy it if you don’t like what Samsung announces on February 1, but it’s a smart idea to lock in up to $100 in savings now.
Today’s top deals
There are so many fantastic tech deals to take advantage of today. Before we get to them, however, you should check out a great offer that gets you a $20 bonus credit from Amazon. All you need to do is spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials including Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.
Also, there’s a one-day GAP gift card deal that will definitely sell out. It gets you a $50 gift card for $40, which means you’re getting a 25% bonus credit for free. Find more great offers in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
Here are some of today’s top tech deals:
- AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 at Verizon, or get 1st-gen AirPods Pro for $199.95 at Amazon if you miss Verizon’s deal
- Get the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for just $38.99, or add a Ring Chime for $63.99 total
- Roomba robot vacuums are on sale with prices starting at $179
- Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23
- Save $400 on the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) or get $150 off the MacBook Pro (M2)
- Get TOZO T10 true wireless earbuds with 222,000 5-star reviews for just $18.99
- Score a Yootech wireless charger with 123,000 5-star reviews for $13.29
- Save big on Fire tablets and eero mesh Wi-Fi routers
- Get real diamond stud earrings on sale for just $59.90 instead of $150
- Amazon has tons of iPhone deals on renewed and “Renewed Premium” models that are all unlocked
ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on GAP gift cards, Canon laser printers, Sony speakers & soundbars, and Target’s best daily deals.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $199.95 Save up to 20%
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with Wireless Charging Case $199.99 (reg. $249)
Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… $64.99 $38.99 Save up to 40%
Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20!
Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $1,999.00 Save up to 20%
Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD … $1,278.96
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $22.99 $18.99 Save up to 17%
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23
Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Only $4.99 Each!
Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… $19.99 $13.29 Save up to 34%
Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot
LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $799.73 Save up to 20%
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35%
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… $649.99 $387.95 Save up to 40%
ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92
FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free
Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99